or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > teddi mellencmap
OK LogoHEALTH

Cancer-Stricken Teddi Mellencamp Shares 'Debilitating Pain' of Potentially Leaving Her Kids Without a Mother: It's 'Extremely Frightening'

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp shared the 'debilitating pain' of potentially leaving her kids without a mother amid her cancer battle, calling it 'extremely frightening.'

By:

April 18 2025, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Teddi Mellencamp got emotional when opening up recently about the impact her brain cancer battle is having on her kids.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp said her 'heart broke' when she was in the hospital on her child's birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm like, 'I don't think you understand the debilitating pain that I feel some days thinking about the fact that...my kids," she said to ET in an interview April 17, getting choked up over the idea of leaving her children without a mother. “That is extremely frightening. My kids are young."

She noted her multiple surgeries to remove her tumors and undergoing radiation and immunotherapy have also impacted family time.

"I remember one day in the hospital I was like, 'I feel like today might be Dove's birthday,'" the reality starlet shared. "And Edwin’s like, 'It is. It's her party today that you planned.' I was like, 'Can they please just let me out for today?'"

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp is battling brain cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Mellencamp noted her estranged husband said “exactly” what she “needed him to say” in that moment.

"He's like, 'We'll throw another one,'" she explained. "But my heart broke because I'm wondering, 'Will she remember that I wasn't there?'"

Mellencamp went on to share how her dad, famous rocker John Mellencamp, has been a huge support system for her throughout her health battle.

"We were totally joking about the conversation," Teddi said regarding a talk she previously had with her dad about burial plots. "I would say there's definitely been hard conversations, the hardest being if things go wrong, who's gonna be the person in charge of making those decisions? And those are things nobody wants to think about, but I do. And the way that I get through it is by laughing."

MORE ON:
teddi mellencmap

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp showed off her shaved head on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

While Teddi recently opened up about her prognosis of beating cancer — sharing it’s "50/50" — she concluded her interview by saying she was “doing well” at the moment.

"I've learned that it's okay to be like, 'I'm tired,' and listen to my body,” she added.

As OK! reported, Teddi was rushed to the hospital on February 11.

“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Teddi received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital February 11.

“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcaster added at the time. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

Since sharing her original news, more tumors were found, leading Teddi to be diagnosed with stage four cancer.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.