Cancer-Stricken Teddi Mellencamp Shares 'Debilitating Pain' of Potentially Leaving Her Kids Without a Mother: It's 'Extremely Frightening'
Teddi Mellencamp got emotional when opening up recently about the impact her brain cancer battle is having on her kids.
"I'm like, 'I don't think you understand the debilitating pain that I feel some days thinking about the fact that...my kids," she said to ET in an interview April 17, getting choked up over the idea of leaving her children without a mother. “That is extremely frightening. My kids are young."
She noted her multiple surgeries to remove her tumors and undergoing radiation and immunotherapy have also impacted family time.
"I remember one day in the hospital I was like, 'I feel like today might be Dove's birthday,'" the reality starlet shared. "And Edwin’s like, 'It is. It's her party today that you planned.' I was like, 'Can they please just let me out for today?'"
Mellencamp noted her estranged husband said “exactly” what she “needed him to say” in that moment.
"He's like, 'We'll throw another one,'" she explained. "But my heart broke because I'm wondering, 'Will she remember that I wasn't there?'"
Mellencamp went on to share how her dad, famous rocker John Mellencamp, has been a huge support system for her throughout her health battle.
"We were totally joking about the conversation," Teddi said regarding a talk she previously had with her dad about burial plots. "I would say there's definitely been hard conversations, the hardest being if things go wrong, who's gonna be the person in charge of making those decisions? And those are things nobody wants to think about, but I do. And the way that I get through it is by laughing."
While Teddi recently opened up about her prognosis of beating cancer — sharing it’s "50/50" — she concluded her interview by saying she was “doing well” at the moment.
"I've learned that it's okay to be like, 'I'm tired,' and listen to my body,” she added.
As OK! reported, Teddi was rushed to the hospital on February 11.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Teddi received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcaster added at the time. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”
Since sharing her original news, more tumors were found, leading Teddi to be diagnosed with stage four cancer.