Teddi Mellencamp Is the 'Ultimate Fighter' Amid 'Terrifying' Cancer Battle: 'She's Not Going to Give Up'
Teddi Mellencamp is facing a harrowing stage four cancer battle, and an insider recently shared personal insight into her war against the disease.
“She’s the ultimate fighter, she’s not going to give up,” they exclaimed. “Teddi is surrounded by loved ones and everyone is doing their best to follow her lead and stay super positive,” the source noted. “It’s terrifying because of how far along her cancer is, but she’s refusing to give in to the fear and is staying focused on kicking this to the curb and being around to watch her kids grow up.”
They added the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is “very passionate about the power of the mind, and the mind body connection,” which is helping her to stay “very focused on the vision of her beating this and overcoming this battle.”
“She’s asked everyone around her to keep that at the forefront of their minds, she doesn’t want to give any oxygen to the fear and worry,” they elaborated. “She’s very lucky to be getting the absolute best care out there, the fight against cancer has come so far so as tough as this is, there is still hope and Teddi is hanging on to that hope with every fiber of her being.”
As OK! reported, Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital on February 11.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
She revealed two of the tumors were going to be removed via surgery immediately, while the others would be dealt with via radiation.
After a 16-day stay in the hospital, Teddi was released. Unfortunately, along the way, Teddi revealed more tumors were found.
“Update from my scans today: I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs,” she shared on March 6. “These are all a direct result of my melanoma.”
On April 2, Teddi updated fans again on her harrowing health battle, revealing she was now fighting stage four cancer.
In a recent sit-down with ABC News, Mellencamp confessed to being “really scared” amid her health battle.
“I really like to have control and this is completely out of my control,” she noted, adding her chances of beating it are “50/50.”
In Touch first spoke to the source about Mellencamp.