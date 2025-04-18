Teddi Mellencamp Is the 'Ultimate Fighter' Amid 'Terrifying' Cancer Battle: 'She's Not Going to Give Up'

“She’s asked everyone around her to keep that at the forefront of their minds, she doesn’t want to give any oxygen to the fear and worry,” they elaborated. “She’s very lucky to be getting the absolute best care out there, the fight against cancer has come so far so as tough as this is, there is still hope and Teddi is hanging on to that hope with every fiber of her being.”

As OK! reported, Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital on February 11.

“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”

She revealed two of the tumors were going to be removed via surgery immediately, while the others would be dealt with via radiation.