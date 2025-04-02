Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Relationship With Ex Edwin Arroyave 'Completely Changed' for the Better After Her Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: 'He's Been There for Me'
Though things are tough for Teddi Mellencamp as she battles stage 4 cancer, the reality star, 43, admitted she feels "really lucky" that she can rely on estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.
Prior to her diagnosis, the exes were "fighting over emails," but these days, Arroyave has "been extremely kind and helping with the kids. That’s made things a lot easier," Mellencamp spilled in a new interview.
Things have become so amicable that the two are even living under the same roof, with Arroyave, 47, sleeping in a guest room.
"It’s fun. It’s all the things that I loved about our marriage but without all the problems," she admitted to Us Weekly of the setup.
"I’m so glad because it was so bad for a while," she recalled. "I was like, 'How did this happen to me and my best friend of 16 years?' We’ve always made each other laugh. We always pushed each other’s buttons, and [that made] it fun. And us not being able to have that for a long time was really sad and hard."
"If any part of this was for a reason, the second that I got sick, he completely changed," the mom-of-three noted. "It’s a silver lining."
"He’s been there for me a hundred percent, he’s been there for the kids, and we’re back to laughing. We call it the 'Divorce Chronicles,'" she spilled. "And I want to talk [to him] about the kind of girls [he’s] going to marry… because if these people are going to take care of my kids, this is what I want, and this is the definition of what I don’t want."
When asked what she believes led to the end of their marriage in late 2024, Mellencamp admitted, "I think we didn’t communicate exactly what we needed. When that happens over time, you start to lose what you were happiest with."
As OK! reported, the Bravo star had skin cancer successfully removed in 2022, but this February, she was rushed to the hospital for "unbearable pain" and had surgery to have brain tumors removed.
The star shared a positive update later that month.
"I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made a surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable. In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected; 4 in total," she said. "This fight is not over, but that round has been won."
Mellencamp is still undergoing treatment, as four more brain tumors were found after she had an MRI in March.