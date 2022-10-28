Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

"Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done.

"Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing done for BRCA2, etc," the podcast host said. "I don’t share this for sympathy- I am sharing because one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested."