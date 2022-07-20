“She asked me where I was on Jan. 6,” the Coto Insurance broker explained about the accusation of being one of Donald Trump's supporters who stormed the Capitol. “That’s an idiotic thing to say to somebody. I know where I was. I was in Puerto Vallarta.”

Judge went on to defend the accountability coach saying she was “nice” and a “good person," adding that Gunvalson was the one who went after her first.