or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > teddi mellencamp
OK LogoREALITY TV

Cancer-Stricken Teddi Mellencamp Dating New Mystery Man After Shocking Split From Edwin Arroyave: She's 'Very Happy'

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: MEGA

Teddi Mellencamp is dating a new mystery man amid her cancer battle.

By:

June 3 2025, Updated 10:25 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Teddi Mellencamp was spotted with a mystery man on June 1, who an insider confirmed is her new boyfriend.

In pictures obtained by a media outlet, the couple was seen in workout gear while out on a walk together. They packed on the PDA, as the man had his arms around Mellencamp and kissed her on the cheek. He also adjusted her hat to make sure her scalp was protected as she continues to fight cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Teddi Mellencamp Is 'Very Happy'

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp is 'dating' the mystery man, a source confirmed.

The insider confirmed Mellencamp is “very happy."

On the January 24 episode of the “Diamonds in the Rough” podcast, Mellencamp talked to co-host Erika Jayne about getting back out there following her split from estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.

Article continues below advertisement

Teddi Mellencamp Went 'on a Couple of Dates'

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

In January, Teddi Mellencamp confirmed she'd 'gone on a couple of dates.'

"It sounds crazy, but I've gone on a couple of dates,” she revealed at the time. "I signed up for [the dating app] Hinge and I was like, 'This is a freaking joke. Why are only 28-year-olds reaching out to me? Like why?' And then I realized it's because I had my age down too low. I don't need to be dating a 28-year-old. I mean, they're hot, but I don't need it."

MORE ON:
teddi mellencamp

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Teddi Mellencamp's Cancer Battle

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital on February 11, where it was discovered she had brain cancer.

As OK! reported, Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital on February 11.

"For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”

Mellencamp underwent a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”

“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcaster added. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

Teddi Mellencamp's En Route to Being Cancer-Free

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp recently shared her 'tumors have significanlty shrunk.'

Mellencamp ended up revealing her cancer was stage four but gave a positive update that she is en route to being cancer-free.

“Exciting news, everyone,” Mellencamp wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, April 23. “Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.”

After ”two more sessions of immunotherapy," she would be “done and cancer-free.”

“I am going to keep a positive outlook, because that’s the way my doctor just spoke to me,” she added. “He’s like, ‘you did this, you got this’ and, of course, in a complete Coug’s way, he said, ‘you’ve got that Mellencamp blood, so you’re good.’”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.