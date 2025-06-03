Cancer-Stricken Teddi Mellencamp Dating New Mystery Man After Shocking Split From Edwin Arroyave: She's 'Very Happy'

As OK! reported, Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital on February 11.

"For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”

Mellencamp underwent a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”

“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcaster added. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”