Cancer-Stricken Teddi Mellencamp Dating New Mystery Man After Shocking Split From Edwin Arroyave: She's 'Very Happy'
Teddi Mellencamp was spotted with a mystery man on June 1, who an insider confirmed is her new boyfriend.
In pictures obtained by a media outlet, the couple was seen in workout gear while out on a walk together. They packed on the PDA, as the man had his arms around Mellencamp and kissed her on the cheek. He also adjusted her hat to make sure her scalp was protected as she continues to fight cancer.
Teddi Mellencamp Is 'Very Happy'
The insider confirmed Mellencamp is “very happy."
On the January 24 episode of the “Diamonds in the Rough” podcast, Mellencamp talked to co-host Erika Jayne about getting back out there following her split from estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.
Teddi Mellencamp Went 'on a Couple of Dates'
"It sounds crazy, but I've gone on a couple of dates,” she revealed at the time. "I signed up for [the dating app] Hinge and I was like, 'This is a freaking joke. Why are only 28-year-olds reaching out to me? Like why?' And then I realized it's because I had my age down too low. I don't need to be dating a 28-year-old. I mean, they're hot, but I don't need it."
- Teddi Mellencamp Admits to Feeling 'Loneliness' and 'Shame' 2 Months After Split From Husband Edwin Arroyave: 'It's a Constant Ache'
- Teddi Mellencamp Posts Cryptic Message After Cheating Scandal Is Unveiled
- Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave's Relationship Timeline: From Their Instant Connection to Shocking Divorce News
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Teddi Mellencamp's Cancer Battle
As OK! reported, Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital on February 11.
"For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”
Mellencamp underwent a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcaster added. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”
Teddi Mellencamp's En Route to Being Cancer-Free
Mellencamp ended up revealing her cancer was stage four but gave a positive update that she is en route to being cancer-free.
“Exciting news, everyone,” Mellencamp wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, April 23. “Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.”
After ”two more sessions of immunotherapy," she would be “done and cancer-free.”
“I am going to keep a positive outlook, because that’s the way my doctor just spoke to me,” she added. “He’s like, ‘you did this, you got this’ and, of course, in a complete Coug’s way, he said, ‘you’ve got that Mellencamp blood, so you’re good.’”