Article continues below advertisement
'This Fight Is Not Over': Teddi Mellencamp Is 'Grateful' for Doctors and Nurses After Successful Brain Tumor Surgery

teddi mellencamp speaks out
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp spoke out for the first time following her brain tumor surgery.

By:

Feb. 26 2025, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
teddi mellencamp grateful doctors nurses brain tumor surgery teddimellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp recently underwent brain surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made a surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable. In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected; 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won," the star wrote on Instagram on February 26. "The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude. As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they’re definitely helping me stay strong."

Article continues below advertisement
teddi mellencamp grateful doctors nurses brain tumor surgery teddimellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people were quick to wish the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starlet well.

One person wrote, "Love you so much ❤️❤️," while another said, "Keep fighting. We need you here ❤️❤️❤️."

A third person added, "You got this Teddi! Attitude goes very far in recovery.❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Mellencamp shared the scary news in early February.

“Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization,” Mellencamp shared on Instagram at the time.

A CT scan and MRI revealed “multiple tumors” on her brain that had been “growing for at least six months,” according to doctors.

Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” she explained at the time, adding that the smaller ones would be treated with radiation down the line.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Many of Mellencamp's loved ones shared some updates along the way, including her sister, Justice.

“Watching a loved one suffer is horrific,” Justice shared on her Instagram Story, alongside a picture of Teddi sleeping in a hospital bed. “I’ve tried to get back to everyone who has reached out & I know Teddi will share her journey when she is ready.”

“So many emotions as I travel home today, but her village is the best one I’ve ever seen, and I’m grateful for them,” Justice added. “Your prayers are everything. Thank you."

