BREAKING NEWS 'This Fight Is Not Over': Teddi Mellencamp Is 'Grateful' for Doctors and Nurses After Successful Brain Tumor Surgery Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram Teddi Mellencamp spoke out for the first time following her brain tumor surgery.

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram Teddi Mellencamp recently underwent brain surgery.

"I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made a surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable. In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected; 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won," the star wrote on Instagram on February 26. "The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude. As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they’re definitely helping me stay strong."

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Of course, people were quick to wish the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starlet well. One person wrote, "Love you so much ❤️❤️," while another said, "Keep fighting. We need you here ❤️❤️❤️." A third person added, "You got this Teddi! Attitude goes very far in recovery.❤️."

As OK! previously reported, Mellencamp shared the scary news in early February. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization,” Mellencamp shared on Instagram at the time. A CT scan and MRI revealed “multiple tumors” on her brain that had been “growing for at least six months,” according to doctors. “Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” she explained at the time, adding that the smaller ones would be treated with radiation down the line.

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram