'Horrific!': Teddi Mellencamp's Sister Justice Issues Heartbreaking Update Amid 'RHOBH' Alum's Health Crisis
While those around Teddi Mellencamp have been mostly silent since news of her health crisis broke, her sister Justice finally revealed an update on how she’s doing.
“Watching a loved one suffer is horrific,” Justice shared on her Instagram Story, alongside a picture of Teddi sleeping in a hospital bed. “I’ve tried to get back to everyone who has reached out & I know Teddi will share her journey when she is ready.”
She also shared the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is the “strongest person” she knows. “So many emotions as I travel home today, but her village is the best one I’ve ever seen, and I’m grateful for them,” Justice added. “Your prayers are everything. Thank you.”
On February 12, Teddi confessed to fans she was hospitalized. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
She went on to explain two of her tumors were going to be removed that day and the other four would be dealt with via radiation at a later date.
Although they’re currently in the midst of a divorce, OK! reported her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, rushed to be by her side. “So many people asking for updates,” he shared on his Instagram Story on February 13. “All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She’s finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love.”
Aside from Edwin, RHOBH star Kyle Richards and country singer Morgan Wade were also spotted at the hospital supporting Teddi.
As Teddi is fighting for her life, OK! revealed she was sued for more than $2 million by a former housekeeper, Julia Umana. In the filing, Julia alleged Teddi made her work environment terrible by “abusing power, shorting paychecks, creating a hostile work environment and engaging in racial discrimination and harassment.” She also stated she was treated worse than any white employee that worked at the house, as Teddi allegedly accused her of “stealing and committing theft,” even though cameras were present in the household.
Additionally, Julia claimed Teddi “mocked her for speaking Spanish” and “spoke to her in a nasty tone” she didn’t use with her white employees. She attempted to resign but was pressured to work three 12-hour shifts, only to get $325 in compensation. Upon complaining about the low pay, she alleges she was fired, which she cited as wrongful termination.