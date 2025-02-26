Teddi Mellencamp Returns to Instagram Amid Health Crisis With Tribute for Daughter Dove
Teddi Mellencamp returned to Instagram for the first time since announcing her health crisis.
Rather than give any updates on herself, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a birthday tribute to her 5-year-old daughter, Dove. “Happy birthday to my miracle baby,” she wrote alongside photos. “Hard to believe it’s been 5 years since you made our lives better and brighter. But no matter how grown you get, you’ll always be My Baby Dovey.”
On February 12, Mellencamp confirmed she’d been rushed to the hospital a day earlier. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she wrote on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcaster added. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”
- Tamra Judge Praying for Pal Teddi Mellencamp Amid Brain Tumor Battle: 'Grant Her Strength to Endure This Difficult Time'
- Teddi Mellencamp Rushed to Hospital, Reveals Doctors Found 'Multiple Tumors' on Her Brain
- Kyle Richards Begs Fans to 'Keep' Pal Teddi Mellencamp 'in Your Prayers' Amid Health Crisis
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In the wake of the news, Mellencamp’s estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, rushed to be by her side. In an Instagram Story post on February 13, he shared, “All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She’s finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love.”
On February 17, Arroyave updated fans again, noting, “Our family is thankful to everybody for your continued prayers and well wishes. Teddi is beyond grateful for the outpouring of love while she continues to recover.”
Her sister Justice also discussed how Teddi was doing, writing, “Watching a loved one suffer is horrific. I’ve tried to get back to everyone who has reached out & I know Teddi will share her journey when she is ready.” She also referred to her sister as the “strongest person” she knows.
Aside from family, Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade and Tamra Judge have all shown up to the hospital to support their dear friend.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania spoke to OK! to share her sympathy for the tragic situation, explaining she’s “absolutely devastated.”
“I want her to know how loved she is,” she shared, “and she is not alone. She is in my prayers and my heart.”
Dolores went on to note she’s “always loved” being around Teddi. “I was recently on her ‘Two T’s In A Pod’ podcast and spoke to her a few weeks ago,” she added. “I am really pulling for her and can’t wait to see her in the future as soon as she’s healed and rested.”