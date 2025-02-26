Teddi Mellencamp Returns to Instagram Amid Health Crisis With Tribute for Daughter Dove

In the wake of the news, Mellencamp’s estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, rushed to be by her side. In an Instagram Story post on February 13, he shared, “All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She’s finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love.”

On February 17, Arroyave updated fans again, noting, “Our family is thankful to everybody for your continued prayers and well wishes. Teddi is beyond grateful for the outpouring of love while she continues to recover.”

Her sister Justice also discussed how Teddi was doing, writing, “Watching a loved one suffer is horrific. I’ve tried to get back to everyone who has reached out & I know Teddi will share her journey when she is ready.” She also referred to her sister as the “strongest person” she knows.