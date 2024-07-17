'Teen Mom' Star Dad Nathan Griffith May Face 15 Years Behind Bars After Being Kicked Out of Veteran's Court
Former Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith, the father of Jenelle Evans’ son Kaiser, has had his share of issues with the law as of late.
On April 8, it was reported that Griffith had been arrested in Las Vegas (and, as those who have followed him are aware, this is not his first run-in with the law).
Now, according to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Griffith has gotten himself into a new situation, potentially facing years behind bars. Last year, Griffith was sentence to take part in the Veteran’s Court program — this was after he was arrested for alleged strangulation of his sister, which he ended up pleading guilty to.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice website, the Veteran’s Treatment Court Program has the following purpose/mission: “The Veterans Treatment Court Program supports state, local, and tribal efforts to plan and implement or enhance the operations of veterans treatment courts. These courts effectively integrate evidence-based substance use disorder treatment, mandatory drug testing, incentives and sanctions, and recovery support services in judicially supervised court settings that have jurisdiction over veterans involved in the justice system who have substance use disorders, including a history of violence and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of their military service.”
On July 2, when Griffith was kicked out of the program, he was in prison again for not complying with this program he had agreed to.
The Ashley’s report details that due to Griffith being kicked out of the program, the strangulation of his sister will now be going on his permanent record and he will be convicted of it. He will now have to be sentenced for the strangulation in district court and faces anywhere from 2-15 years behind bars in addition to fines.
Had Griffith complied with the Veteran’s Treatment Court Program, he would have gotten the case dismissed after a mere 36 months.
While Griffith’s life is headed in a negative direction, things are looking up for Evans. She finally pulled the trigger to leave her husband, David Eason, once and for all in March.
She then got a spot back on television, as she’s currently appearing on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on MTV. Evans is also pursuing being a businesswoman, as this past week’s episode saw her having meetings to create her own marijuana line.