'Teen Mom' Star Nathan Griffith Enters Rehab After 'Strangling' His Sister and Another Woman Last Year

Source: mega
By:

Feb. 7 2024, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Jenelle Evans' ex Nathan Griffith has entered rehab after a string of violent incidents — including one involving his sister.

A source claimed the Nevada detox and rehab program he's in is connected to a Veterans Affairs hospital.

Source: @nathanj.griffith/instagram

Nathan Griffith has entered a rehab program.

"Nathan checked himself in on Monday, and then he attempted to sign himself out, but he was ultimately convinced to stay put," the source spilled a news outlet. "Nathan missed his test for his probation and his probation officer started looking for him, and he knew the only way he was going to avoid prison was by going back to the rehab."

Source: @nathanj.griffith/instagram

The reality star's sister accused him of strangling her in the summer of 2023.

"He is in detox right now, and after that, he is expected to be processed to the inpatient rehab at the VA hospital," the insider added. "After that, it's expected that he will go to level 3, which is outpatient with the VA."

Nathan's mother, Doris, said of her troubled son's situation, "He's taking this seriously, and I'm happy that he's doing the best that he can."

Source: @nathanj.griffith/instagram

Griffith became famous from 'Teen Mom.'

The move comes several months after the Teen Mom star was arrested for allegedly strangling his sister.

Griffith, who experienced fame via Teen Mom after welcoming a son with ex Evans, made headlines this past July when his sibling claimed he "tried to kill her." Nathan plead guilty to felony battery.

"He would not let me leave the house," Heather Griffith claimed of the ordeal. "He came across the kitchen and he started doing what he does to all women, he started choking me."

MORE ON:
Nathan Griffith
Source: @nathanj.griffith/instagram

Griffith shares a son with ex Jenelle Evans.

"He threw me on the ground and got on top of me and told me I was going to die. That he was going to kill me," Heather continued. "In between sessions of him choking me, because he's trying to make me blackout, I said 'Nate, I'm your sister, how can you do this to me?' And he's like, 'I don't care. You're going to die.'"

Just a few months prior, his brother-in-law called police to report he had strangled another woman and dragged her up a staircase. Though the alleged victim confirmed Nathan acted violent toward her, charges were ultimately dropped as the lady in question became "uncooperative" with police.

More recently, the dad-of-two's wife, Maya Oyola, acted violent toward him, resulting in her being arrested and charged with 1st degree domestic battery.

As OK! reported, that was Oyola's first offense, and she was released on bail — though a condition of the deal said she must "stay out of trouble." A court date is set for this month.

The Sun reported on Nathan entering rehab.

