'Teen Mom' Star Nathan Griffith Enters Rehab After 'Strangling' His Sister and Another Woman Last Year

"He threw me on the ground and got on top of me and told me I was going to die. That he was going to kill me," Heather continued. "In between sessions of him choking me, because he's trying to make me blackout, I said 'Nate, I'm your sister, how can you do this to me?' And he's like, 'I don't care. You're going to die.'"

Just a few months prior, his brother-in-law called police to report he had strangled another woman and dragged her up a staircase. Though the alleged victim confirmed Nathan acted violent toward her, charges were ultimately dropped as the lady in question became "uncooperative" with police.