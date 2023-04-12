'Teen Mom' Star Maci Bookout Shares Cryptic Quote After Ex Ryan Edwards' Recent Arrest & Hospitalization: 'Darkness Comes & Goes'
A few days after Ryan Edwards was arrested and hospitalized for overdosing on drugs while driving in his truck, his ex Maci McKinney (née Bookout) seemingly reacted to the news.
“That’s all I know so far,” the 31-year-old captioned a photo of herself with her and Edwards' son, Bentley, on Monday, April 10.
“‘I wish someone would have told me that this darkness comes and goes. People will pretend, but my boy, nobody knows. And even I can’t teach you how to fly, but I can show you how to live like your life is on the line,'" she wrote, referring to song lyrics.
Some people took to the comments section to praise the MTV star for being such a loving mother.
One person wrote, "Hearts go out to you and your family’s pain right now," while another said, "U are such a good mum. Bentley is credit to you."
A third person added, "So sorry he has to go through so much pain with his Dad. My daughter's father is an addict also and is back and forth with his sobriety. Addiction is ugly and hurts so many people. Thank God Bentley has such a good foundation at home with you and Taylor! I hope Ryan can find peace in recovery someday."
As OK! previously reported, Edwards was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in his driver’s seat a few days prior.
“Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness,” the affidavit read, In Touch reported. “A quick search of Ryan Edwards by EMS turned up a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder. Also in the pocket was a paper receipt that had been rolled up.”
Edwards was rushed to the hospital, but he refused to take a blood test. After being released, he was arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession. The 35-year-old remains in jail, and he is set to appear in court on April 20.
Edwards has gotten in trouble with the law before. In February, he was handcuffed for harassment and drug paraphernalia, and last month, he was taken in for violation of a protection order against estranged wife Mackenzie Standifer.
He pleaded guilty to harassment and was put on probation and ordered to rehab, but the other charges were dropped.