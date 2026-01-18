or
Princess Eugenie Cuts Off 'Contact' With Disgraced Father Ex-Prince Andrew After Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: He's 'Devastated'

Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie is not talking to her father, ex-Prince Andrew, at the moment following his scandals, a source revealed.

Jan. 18 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Princess Eugenie is reportedly not speaking to her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, amid his ongoing drama.

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, had his royal titles stripped away following his scandals with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Princess Eugenie Is Estranged From Andrew

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The former Prince Andrew had his titles ripped away from him last year.

A source told Daily Mail recently that Andrew is "devastated" over the estrangement between him and Eugenie, 35.

"There is no contact at all, nothing. It's Brooklyn Beckham level. She has completely cut him off," the insider added. Beckham, 26, is also currently in a feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Eugenie didn't visit her father over Christmas last year, but her older sister, Princess Beatrice, has not yet severed ties with Andrew.

Princess Beatrice Is Staying Close to The Firm

image split of princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie reunited with Andrew at Princess Beatrice's daughter's baptism last month.

"Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the royal family," the source added. "They aren't exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn't trying to walk that line. She's not speaking to him."

Beatrice, 37, invited the disgraced Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to her daughter Athena's baptism at St James's Palace in London last December.

While Andrew reunited with many members of The Firm, Eugenie reportedly did not speak to him during the christening.

Prince Andrew

image of prince Andrew and Sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew are moving out of their Royal Lodge home.

After Ferguson, 66, and Andrew both lost their royal titles and their longtime home, the Royal Lodge, people have speculated if Beatrice and Eugenie would also lose their rank.

Their daughters have kept their princess monikers for the time being, with a source exclusively telling OK!: "As the fallout keeps rolling on from the Epstein scandal, pressure is mounting on Buckingham Palace to decide whether Beatrice and Eugenie can realistically retain royal titles without further damaging the institution's standing at home and abroad."

Andrew Wants His Daughters to Be His 'Spies'

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew wants his daughters to stay close to The Firm.

Despite Eugenie cutting off her father, he also still reportedly wants his daughters to stay close to the royal family so they can act as "spies" for him.

Royal journalist Charlie Rae told The Sun how Andrew is using Beatrice and Eugenie "keep an eye on what’s going on.”

“He’s not invited, so he’s not at the table anymore,” Rae said. “So one of the first things that would have happened when they got back would be Andrew would be on the phone saying, 'Who said what?'”

