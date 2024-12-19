or
Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia, 23, Shows Off Her Toned Tummy in a Strapless Blue Bikini During Bahamas Vacation: Photos

Photo of Gia Giudice.
Source: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice got it from her mama!

By:

Dec. 19 2024, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia is grown up and gorgeous!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's eldest child served looks via Instagram on Wednesday, December 18, in a series of stunning photos shared from her vacation to the Bahamas.

teresa giudice daughter gia bikini photos bahamas vacation toned abs
Source: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice stunned in a blue bikini in photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday, December 18.

"Needed some vitamin d in my life🦋🩵," Gia captioned the Instagram carousel of images, which featured photos of herself in a bikini, as well as some scenic pictures of the island.

Gia goes with her family to the Bahamas every year to visit her father, Joe Giudice, who moved there in 2021 after being deported from the United States two years prior.

In the alluring snaps, Gia could be seen soaking up the sun in a bright blue strapless twi-piece. The bandeau style top fully covered her chest, while the bottoms were kept together with ties on each side.

The 23-year-old accessorized her swimwear style with a luxurious pair of Gucci sunglasses and what appeared to be an expensive bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels.

teresa giudice daughter gia bikini photos bahamas vacation toned abs
Source: @_giagiudice/Instagram

The influencer took a trip to visit her dad in the Bahamas, where he lives.

Gia's nails were painted black and her brunette hair fell perfectly in beachy waves.

In the comments section of the post, fans, friends and family members gushed over the aspiring lawyer-turned influencer's breathtaking beauty.

teresa giudice daughter gia bikini photos bahamas vacation toned abs
Source: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice accessorized her swimwear with Gucci sunglasses and a fancy bracelet.

Teresa simply dropped three fire emojis and three light blue hearts beneath her daughter's photo, while a fan wrote: "Okkkk skinny miniiiii 🔥."

One concerned follower had flocked over to Instagram from TikTok to ask, "did they find your suitcase?" after Gia revealed in a vlog on the app that her bag was stuck in Tampa — where she had flown from to the Bahamas after attending an event in Florida with her mom.

Fortunately, Gia responded to the fan and confirmed her luggage eventually arrived safely.

In addition to posing for bikini pictures, Gia has kept rather busy since arriving in the Bahamas.

A few days prior to her Instagram upload, Gia took fans along as she worked out with her dad in a video shared to TikTok.

The brunette beauty said the "training is on" for her father ahead of his celebrity boxing match in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, in February.

teresa giudice daughter gia bikini photos bahamas vacation toned abs
Source: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia is the eldest daughter of Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe.

On Thursday, December 19, Gia continued with her holiday vlog series on TikTok by sharing a video of her dad attempting to cook stuffed eggplant for the first time.

Gia was praised for spending time with her father despite him living in a different country. After being deported in 2019 following a 41-month prison stint for fraud, Joe briefly moved back to his home country of Italy, however, it wasn't long before he relocated to the Bahamas.

Living on the Caribbean island has made visits from his children a lot easier, as flights from New Jersey, where his girls live, to the Bahamas are roughly only three hours long.

Joe shares his four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, 20, Milania, 18, and Audriana, 15, with Teresa — whom he separated from in 2019. The exes finalized their divorce the following year.

