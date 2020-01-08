Joe Giudice made an emotional post for his oldest daughter Gia’s 19th birthday. The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted he made “tons of mistakes” that lead him to be away from Gia and the rest of her sisters.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Joe Giudice made an emotional post for his oldest daughter Gia’s 19th birthday. The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted he made “tons of mistakes” that lead him to be away from Gia and the rest of her sisters.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!