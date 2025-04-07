EXCLUSIVE Teresa Giudice's Financial Woes Not Being Filmed for 'RHONJ' Is 'Very Telling' as Bravo Is Not 'as Interested' Anymore: Source Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice's financial woes not being filmed for 'RHONJ' is worrisome, according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s recent financial woes are not being filmed, which could mean the Bravo show is in danger of being done for good, an insider claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram An insider dished it's 'very telling' camers aren't capturing Teresa Giudice's financial drama.

Article continues below advertisement

“It is very telling that cameras are not up and filming Teresa and her latest financial crisis,” a source dished exclusively to OK!. “In the past, production would have rushed to capture this on camera. There’s so much real, raw stuff going on, it would only make sense that Bravo would want to film this.” The insider noted the fact that no taping is occurring is painting a “deeper picture" as to what's really going on with the series. “Clearly Bravo isn’t as interested in RHONJ or in Teresa’s story as they once were,” they shared. “It’s starting to make the cast question if the show will ever be returning to the screen, as they are losing quality storytelling they could be obtaining right now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram Gia Giudice said there's 'nothing to worry about' in terms of Teresa Giudice's financial problems.

Article continues below advertisement

The source added this is not sitting well with the cast, as it is “worrying” them and the “fans.” “No one knows what’s going to happen… but the lack of taping certainly isn’t helping to quench people’s fears the show will return and or remain the same,” they concluded. As OK! reported on March 23, Giudice was recently hit with a $300K tax lien, while her husband, Luis Ruelas, was slammed with $2.5 million in debt. Marilyn Chinitz, a partner in Blank Rome’s Matrimonial and Family Law Group, spoke with OK! about the seriousness of the situation.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas have almost $3 million in tax debt.

Article continues below advertisement

“One would hope that, after her 2014 tax liability conviction, Teresa would have avoided further federal or state tax issues,” she shared. “It is not clear whether or not her new tax issues stem from her prior legal challenges, but what is clear is that as a married couple, if the parties jointly filed their returns, Teresa may have liability for the tax lien associated with her husband.” Chinitz noted while reports claim Ruelas’ “tax liability is significantly greater” than Giudice’s, the IRS “only cares about collecting their money, not who is at fault when you file a joint return.” “If they did jointly file, then a tax liability resulting from their filing will be a marital liability, and the IRS will go after any assets of the parties regardless of if only one of the individuals is at fault,” she added. The lawyer noted the situation is “unfortunate” as Giudice had “worked off her debts and paid her dues” over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice previosuly served prison time.