Danielle Cabral Admits People's 'True Colors' Came Out During 'RHONJ' Season 14: 'I Got to See Who They Really Are'

"What is so refreshing is that I get like a bird's eye view now looking at everybody," the businesswoman said of being pals with people on both sides of the infamous Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga feud.

"Because I was friendly with Teresa and Jen [Aydin], already, they were not into me. But now, by becoming friends with everybody, I got to see everybody's true colors," she dishes of the changing dynamics.

"That goes for being good and bad. I'm not persuaded either way. I got to see who they really are," Cabral adds.