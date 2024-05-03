Danielle Cabral Admits People's 'True Colors' Came Out During 'RHONJ' Season 14: 'I Got to See Who They Really Are'
Danielle Cabral is coming into her sophomore season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey with a whole new vibe!
The Bravo star charmed audiences during her first go around with the ladies of the Garden State, and now she's returning with a different perspective when it comes to her fellow cast members.
Cabral chats exclusively with OK! about coming back to the series after the contentious Season 13 reunion, her newfound friendships and what fans can expect from the latest installment of the show.
"I ended that reunion on a pretty good note with majority of the women," the Boujie Kidz founder reveals of how she felt starting the new season. "So, I wanted get to know people and build new relationships."
"Surprisingly, Rachel [Fuda] and I had so much fun at that party," she says of Jen Fessler's surprise birthday bash in the first episode. "We got drunk and laughed together, and I was like, 'I like you! This is great!' So, I was in a really good place that day."
"She was there for me. And you know what? It's such a nice thing that it still is," Cabral notes of her lasting bond with Fuda. "The show's getting ready to air, and were both like, 'You good? We're good! OK. Good luck!' It's a good thing."
"What is so refreshing is that I get like a bird's eye view now looking at everybody," the businesswoman said of being pals with people on both sides of the infamous Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga feud.
"Because I was friendly with Teresa and Jen [Aydin], already, they were not into me. But now, by becoming friends with everybody, I got to see everybody's true colors," she dishes of the changing dynamics.
"That goes for being good and bad. I'm not persuaded either way. I got to see who they really are," Cabral adds.
"There's things that have been done that are so crazy," the blonde beauty adds. "You'll see this year, it's just mind-blowing. When you cross a certain line with things ... I can't ever look at you the same when you do something so crazy."
Despite the chaos, Cabral doesn't regret jumping into the Bravo world. "If things didn't happen the way that they did, and if God didn't plant the signs in my life when they did, I wouldn't be in the position I am in," she says.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 premieres on Bravo Sunday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET.