Teresa Giudice Insists 'RHONJ' Is Not Moving Forward Without Her Despite Her Not Test Filming With Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania

Teresa Giudice insisted 'RHONJ' is not moving forward without her despite her not test filming with Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania.

Sept. 10 2025, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice addressed rumors the show has been doing test filming and potentially moving forward without her.

“Obviously they’re not because if they were filming, then it would actually be out there, so it’s just speculation and people putting out stories out there,” Giudice dished to a media outlet.

Teresa Giudice Addresses 'RHONJ' Rumors

Teresa Giudice said fans 'can't believe anything' they read.

“If they were actually filming, then there would be… pictures out there, correct?” she asked. The long-standing reality star advised fans they “can’t believe anything” they read “unless Bravo is saying it.”

BravoTV.com or Andy Cohen… DM him and he’ll give you an answer,” she added.

What Is Going on With 'RHONJ'?

A source previously said Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania were test filming for 'RHONJ' Season 15.

OK! previously reported Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga were test filming with new women for Season 15, and it seemed like Bravo was planning to move forward without Giudice.

Sources also insisted they were planning to build the show around Josephs.

Another insider exclusively spoke to OK! amid Giudice’s comments and echoed similar sentiments.

“Think about it,” the source dished. “You haven't seen pictures of anyone out filming whatsoever, and even if they were filming at their houses, no one has caught a photo of a camera crew at their houses.”

“You mean to tell me NO ONE would have gotten a picture AT ALL?” they continued. “It's just not possible, and it seems like the notion of them filming is all just rumors and hearsay."

Kelly Dodd Seemingly Confirmed Teresa Giudice Was Leaving 'RHONJ'

Kelly Dodd claimed Teresa Giudice has a spin-off show.

While Giudice claimed they’re not moving forward without her, her friend Kelly Dodd recently said otherwise. When appearing on TikTok Live, a fan asked her about Giudice leaving Housewives.

“I can’t say,” Dodd began. “I’m not allowed. I’m not allowed to say anything.”

“Do you watch New Jersey Housewives?” she asked the user. “Her daughter’s doing Gen Z or Gen whatever that is.”

She then changed her mind, claiming, “Teresa has a spin-off. I can tell you this — I don’t think I’m gonna watch New Jersey without Teresa.”

Later, Dodd said she was “sad too” about Giudice's alleged new project.

“I’ve known about this for a long time,” she added. “I’ve known this. And I haven’t said a word.”

'RHONJ' Is on Pause

Teresa Giudice hasn't starred on 'RHONJ' since it went on pause in 2024.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been on pause since Season 14 wrapped in 2024. Due to the explosive finale, Bravo opted not to have a traditional reunion episode.

Instead, the cast came back to the location where the finale took place, with the divided groups being kept in separate rooms to discuss the episode.

The only person who appeared in both rooms was Catania, who remained mostly neutral between the split cast. After that, Bravo was clear things had to change, and the show could not go on.

Bravo doesn't comment on casting.

