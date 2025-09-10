REALITY TV NEWS Teresa Giudice Insists 'RHONJ' Is Not Moving Forward Without Her Despite Her Not Test Filming With Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice insisted 'RHONJ' is not moving forward without her despite her not test filming with Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Sept. 10 2025, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice addressed rumors the show has been doing test filming and potentially moving forward without her. “Obviously they’re not because if they were filming, then it would actually be out there, so it’s just speculation and people putting out stories out there,” Giudice dished to a media outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Giudice Addresses 'RHONJ' Rumors

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice said fans 'can't believe anything' they read.

“If they were actually filming, then there would be… pictures out there, correct?” she asked. The long-standing reality star advised fans they “can’t believe anything” they read “unless Bravo is saying it.” “BravoTV.com or Andy Cohen… DM him and he’ll give you an answer,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Going on With 'RHONJ'?

Source: Bravo A source previously said Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania were test filming for 'RHONJ' Season 15.

OK! previously reported Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga were test filming with new women for Season 15, and it seemed like Bravo was planning to move forward without Giudice. Sources also insisted they were planning to build the show around Josephs. Another insider exclusively spoke to OK! amid Giudice’s comments and echoed similar sentiments. “Think about it,” the source dished. “You haven't seen pictures of anyone out filming whatsoever, and even if they were filming at their houses, no one has caught a photo of a camera crew at their houses.” “You mean to tell me NO ONE would have gotten a picture AT ALL?” they continued. “It's just not possible, and it seems like the notion of them filming is all just rumors and hearsay."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Dodd Seemingly Confirmed Teresa Giudice Was Leaving 'RHONJ'

While Giudice claimed they’re not moving forward without her, her friend Kelly Dodd recently said otherwise. When appearing on TikTok Live, a fan asked her about Giudice leaving Housewives. “I can’t say,” Dodd began. “I’m not allowed. I’m not allowed to say anything.” “Do you watch New Jersey Housewives?” she asked the user. “Her daughter’s doing Gen Z or Gen whatever that is.” She then changed her mind, claiming, “Teresa has a spin-off. I can tell you this — I don’t think I’m gonna watch New Jersey without Teresa.” Later, Dodd said she was “sad too” about Giudice's alleged new project. “I’ve known about this for a long time,” she added. “I’ve known this. And I haven’t said a word.”

'RHONJ' Is on Pause

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice hasn't starred on 'RHONJ' since it went on pause in 2024.