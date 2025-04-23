Did Teresa Giudice Get Temporarily Suspended From 'RHONJ' Amid Tax Issues? Source Tells All

“As far as RHONJ goes, there is no timeslot for 2025 for the show,” the insider revealed at the time. “There is also nothing scheduled for 2026. To be blunt, there is no show as things currently stand.” The source echoed similar statements Bravo has released, stating no concrete decisions have been made regarding the long-standing reality show."

“The network has NOT promised RHONJ will be back or won’t be back,” they claimed.

The insider also spoke to rumblings that some of the women are denying being fired. OK! previously spoke to a source who claimed three of the women — Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania — had been given letters from the network to keep them engaged.

"The other women — Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda — were not given retention notices, and, at this time, Bravo is not pursuing them for a spot on RHONJ or any other side projects,” an insider claimed to OK! on February 17.