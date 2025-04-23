Did Teresa Giudice Get Temporarily Suspended From 'RHONJ' Amid Tax Issues? Source Tells All
In the wake of a rumor circulating on Facebook claiming Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was temporarily suspended from the show, OK! spoke to an insider who confirmed what’s actually going on.
“A landmark decision has just been made regarding the show Real Housewives of New Jersey,” the post read. “Bravo’s representative Andy Cohen announced the temporary suspension of Teresa Giudice’s participation in the production of the show, including filming and reunions.”
The tipster alleged the “decision was made in the context of Ms. Giudice facing a tax investigation from the authorities.” “According to this announcement from Bravo,” the post continued, “this temporary suspension is to ensure the objectivity and fairness of the investigation process, while avoiding negative impacts on the reputation of the show.”
The “tax situation” the post was referring to is likely the $3 million in back taxes Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, owe the government.
A source close to production dished to OK! any reports regarding Giudice being suspended are “100 percent false.”
“There has been no mention of anything like that,” they added, noting there “isn’t even a show to be suspended from” at this point, which is a similar sentiment a source spilled to OK! in February.
“As far as RHONJ goes, there is no timeslot for 2025 for the show,” the insider revealed at the time. “There is also nothing scheduled for 2026. To be blunt, there is no show as things currently stand.” The source echoed similar statements Bravo has released, stating no concrete decisions have been made regarding the long-standing reality show."
“The network has NOT promised RHONJ will be back or won’t be back,” they claimed.
The insider also spoke to rumblings that some of the women are denying being fired. OK! previously spoke to a source who claimed three of the women — Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania — had been given letters from the network to keep them engaged.
"The other women — Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda — were not given retention notices, and, at this time, Bravo is not pursuing them for a spot on RHONJ or any other side projects,” an insider claimed to OK! on February 17.
In terms of them allegedly being let go, the source revealed the other women “weren’t technically fired, they just weren’t given the same ‘promise’ the other three were given to hold tight and see what happens.”
With nothing being set in stone regarding the show — and three of the women allegedly been given letters of engagement — the source confirmed it “doesn’t mean any of the women will be back on RHONJ.”
“All the engagement letters are is the network asking them to not go elsewhere or do anything else right now,” they concluded.
According to a Bravo spokesperson, "No decisions have been made around casting for RHONJ."