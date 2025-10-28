Teri Hatcher Admits Her Lady Parts Are 'Average' While Revealing She Finally Had Intercourse After a 'Long Time'
Oct. 28 2025, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
Teri Hatcher isn't holding back!
Opening up on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's "Dinner's on Me" podcast, the actress revealed that she had finally had s-- after "a long time." She also shared that before doing the deed, she decided to go to the gynecologist to "just see what's going on."
"I had met a guy that I was dating and I was thinking like, 'Oh this might be leading towards where we might be intimate,'" she shared. This led her to see the doctor, as she confessed, "I have no idea what's happening down there."
Hatcher explained, "People say like, as you age, like it changes."
During the conversation, she cheekily dubbed her lady bits as "average, quipping, "I have one like many others do."
Hatcher also recently divulged on her own podcast, "Desperately Devoted," that she lost her virginity in her parents' waterbed and didn't use protection.
Reminiscing during the Thursday, October 23, episode, she told her co-hosts — real-life daughter Emerson Tenney and former Desperate Housewives on-screen daughter Andrea Bowen — that she "didn't know what a condom was" at the time.
Hatcher told them, "I just know that I’m lucky I got out alive. I’m lucky I’m here today to talk about any of it."
She added, joking, "If we’re really going to examine my sexual history, it’s just filled with error."
The Desperate Housewives alum's comments about her s-- life come shortly after Khloé Kardashian admitted to being celibate for over three years during the October 23 episode of The Kardashians.
The mom-of-two made the shocking revelation in a scene with a longtime family friend Simon Huck.
Kardashian explained her lack of intimacy in her confessional, saying, "I think while you have young kids, if there's no one worth your time, focus on your kids."
The Good American co-founder split with ex Tristan Thompson, the father of her two kids, in 2021.
Naturally, people have been responding to Kardashian's disclosure.
Jenna Bush Hager, for one, expressed her shock during TODAY With Jenna & Friends on Tuesday, October 28.
Chatting with guest co-host Leanne Morgan, she exclaimed, "What in the world?"
Despite her surprise, Bush Hager referred to Kardashian's decision to focus on her kids as "great mothering."
Meanwhile, a commenter on Reddit wrote, "Is there nothing this family won't say to crave attention?"
Another person was more positive, writing, "You are sacred and only the one who deserves your energy will come to you ❤️."