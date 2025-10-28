Teri Hatcher Admits Her Lady Parts Are 'Average' While Revealing She Finally Had Intercourse After a 'Long Time'

Teri Hatcher got candid with Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his 'Dinner's on Me' podcast.

Teri Hatcher isn't holding back!

Opening up on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's "Dinner's on Me" podcast, the actress revealed that she had finally had s-- after "a long time." She also shared that before doing the deed, she decided to go to the gynecologist to "just see what's going on."

"I had met a guy that I was dating and I was thinking like, 'Oh this might be leading towards where we might be intimate,'" she shared. This led her to see the doctor, as she confessed, "I have no idea what's happening down there."

Hatcher explained, "People say like, as you age, like it changes."

During the conversation, she cheekily dubbed her lady bits as "average, quipping, "I have one like many others do."