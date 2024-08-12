Teri Hatcher and Late Costar Matthew Perry Bonded Over Being Kicked Off Dating Apps, Actress Reveals: 'That Was Really Funny'

"There's no customer service, there's nothing, so at the time I was on Twitter, but not anymore. At the time, I went on Twitter and I went: 'Hey Hinge, not sure what happened but you took my money and kicked me off the app.'"

Co-host Josie Gibson noted that Perry — who passed away in October 2023 — had a similar experience, which led Hatcher, 59, to reveal the two had actually talked about their dating app woes.