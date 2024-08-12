Teri Hatcher and Late Costar Matthew Perry Bonded Over Being Kicked Off Dating Apps, Actress Reveals: 'That Was Really Funny'
Matthew Perry was there for Teri Hatcher when she was kicked off a dating app.
On the Monday, August 12, installment of This Morning, the actress discussed the ordeal, noting she was forced off Hinge because the platform thought she was a random fan impersonating her.
"There's no customer service, there's nothing, so at the time I was on Twitter, but not anymore. At the time, I went on Twitter and I went: 'Hey Hinge, not sure what happened but you took my money and kicked me off the app.'"
Co-host Josie Gibson noted that Perry — who passed away in October 2023 — had a similar experience, which led Hatcher, 59, to reveal the two had actually talked about their dating app woes.
"So he and I kept in touch periodically after I got to work with him in The Odd Couple, years ago. And that was really funny," she said.
"We would kind of check-in once or twice a year," the Desperate Housewives alum continued. "We had that kind of text relationship so when I tweeted, he immediately tweeted me saying: 'I got kicked off of Hinge too, what the h--- are both of us doing on Hinge, anyway?'"
In a previous interview, Hatcher said the Hinge drama made her want to stay away from online dating in general, spilling, "I feel like if there's any way I'll go somewhere and meet someone, that's what it's gonna have to be."
The mom-of-one — who has been married twice before — added that she doesn't need a romantic partner to be happy, explaining, "I have a really full life, a really busy life. I have beautiful friends. You know, it's fine."
Though Perry famously dated the likes of Julia Roberts and Valerie Bertinelli, he kept his romances more private toward the end of his life.
While he became engaged to Molly Hurwitz in 2020, they ended things the following year.
Perry was 54 when he was found unresponsive in his hot tub, and it was determined he passed from the "acute effects of ketamine," drowning and more factors.
Earlier this month, OK! reported that multiple people are expected to be arrested in connection to who supplied the actor with the drug.
Though the 17 Again actor's ex Brooke Mueller, 46, was questioned in the investigation, she was not named as a suspect.
"I believe Ms. Mueller’s past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry’s death. Nothing more," her attorney Gregory J. Pedrick stated.