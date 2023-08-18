OK Magazine
Khloé Kardashian Praised by Simon Huck for Overcoming Anxiety and 'Leaving the Country' on Trip to Italy With Daughter True: Photos

Aug. 18 2023, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

La vita é bella for Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson!

On Thursday, August 17, The Kardashians star shared photos of herself and her first child while they enjoyed themselves in Italy.

The mother-daughter duo wore matching dresses in a white and red poppy print as well as sunglasses and silver and gold bracelets to accessorize their outfits. The pair did a series of poses while on the boardwalk at a stunning blue lake, which included a shot where the two shared a white rowboat.

The mother-of-two captioned the post in Italian, saying, "🤍L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle 'The love that moves the sun and the other stars'🤍."

In response, Kardashian family friend Simon Huck left a comment about the star overcoming her nerves to travel overseas.

"She's left the country 😱😱😱❤️," he stated in shock on her upload, to which the Good American co-founder penned, "I mean….. I swear I'm just as shocked as you are. Kim [Kardashian] almost fainted when she heard ha."

"Lol I'm proud of you," Simon quipped back.

Kim also left a comment on the adorable images, writing, "This is the cutest picture I've ever seen ❤️."

Despite Kim's supportive message on the Instagram post, not everyone had positive things to say.

One user pointed out the hypocrisy of the post, as Kim and their older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, are angry with each other over working with the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

"She's stealing the la dolce vita lifestyle guys!!!" quipped the fan.

"Is Kourtney mad about this.." a second said, referencing the drama, while a third added, "You was [sic] my fav Kardashian until you started being always on Kim's side vs Kourt you really changed."

"Cheap bleached look. With all your money you could do better. Much better," a troll added about Khloé's blonde locks.

The snaps also showed that True had a cast on her arm, as OK! previously reported.

Khloé recently addressed her daughter's injury in an Instagram post.

"Cousin cast club ... Trampoline and monkey bars. They had a ball this summer," the blonde beauty penned alongside an image of the 5-year-old and Kim's son Psalm West as they held up their casts.

