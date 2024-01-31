Teri Hatcher Declares She's 'Done' With Dating Apps After Being 'Kicked Off' Hinge

The movie star admitted in an interview that she was "almost like a therapist" to a few of the guys she went out with.

"One whose wife told him she wanted a divorce and they had two little kids. He was struggling to process it," she recalled. "And [the other] had broken up with his girlfriend. She had gotten pregnant and instead of marrying, she got an abortion … He was still very much in love with her and I helped him process it."

"It was really rewarding for both of us. I don’t know how to explain it," the Basic Instinct star admitted.