Teri Hatcher Declares She's 'Done' With Dating Apps After Being 'Kicked Off' Hinge

Source: mega
By:

Jan. 31 2024, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Teri Hatcher will do things the old-fashioned way when it comes to finding love.

During her recent appearance on Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone, the actress revealed she gave dating apps a go since she has a hard time meeting men in person.

Source: mega

Teri Hatcher was kicked off Hinge because they thought she was an imposter.

"I've tried them all, and I tried my latest one. I tried Hinge," the Desperate Housewives alum, 59, spilled. "You know, I thought, 'I'm gonna say to the universe that I am open and vulnerable, and I'm putting myself out there.' That's what I thought my gesture of joining that Hinge app would be. And then they kicked me off."

Source: mega

Hatcher has been married twice.

The mom-of-one admitted she complained to the company — which stated that they thought she was an imposter — and asked if she could have her money back, prompting them to apologize.

"Then I was like, 'Eh, I'm sort of over it.' So now I'm over it," she quipped. "I'm definitely done with the dating apps, and I feel like if there's any way I'll go somewhere and meet someone, that's what it's gonna have to be."

Source: mega

The actress shares daughter Emerson with ex-husband Jon Tenney.

Teri Hatcher
While the brunette beauty — who has been married twice — is open to meeting the right guy, Hatcher insisted she's "happy" on her own.

"I have a really full life, a really busy life. I have beautiful friends," she shared. "You know, it's fine. I don't need a man. I have a cat."

Hatcher isn't the only famous face to use the apps, as Sharon Stone recently recalled a few awkward dates she had with men she met through Tinder.

Source: mega

Sharon Stone uses the dating app Tinder.

The movie star admitted in an interview that she was "almost like a therapist" to a few of the guys she went out with.

"One whose wife told him she wanted a divorce and they had two little kids. He was struggling to process it," she recalled. "And [the other] had broken up with his girlfriend. She had gotten pregnant and instead of marrying, she got an abortion … He was still very much in love with her and I helped him process it."

"It was really rewarding for both of us. I don’t know how to explain it," the Basic Instinct star admitted.

Stone, 65, also met one guy who was a heroin addict, but he was "clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent me," the actress said.

"I tell the waiter, ‘I’ll have a glass of water.’ He had a cocktail: absinthe or something. And I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay,’" she confessed of bouncing at the start of the date.

