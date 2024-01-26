OK Magazine
Sharon Stone Recalls Horrible First Dates From Tinder, Admits She Was 'Almost Like a Therapist' to Some of the Men

Source: mega
By:

Jan. 26 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

Sharon Stone knows she has to kiss a couple of frogs before she finds her Prince Charming!

In a new interview, the single actress gave the scoop on her love life, revealing she's met several men through the dating app Tinder — but none of them have been a good match.

Source: mega

Sharon Stone revealed she went on several Tinder dates.

The mom-of-three shared details from two memorable outings in particular when she felt "almost like a therapist" to the guys.

"One whose wife told him she wanted a divorce and they had two little kids. He was struggling to process it," she spilled. "And [the other] had broken up with his girlfriend. She had gotten pregnant and instead of marrying, she got an abortion … He was still very much in love with her and I helped him process it."

"It was really rewarding for both of us. I don’t know how to explain it," Stone continued.

Source: mega

Stone hasn't found a good match so far via dating apps.

Another guy the Oscar nominee met was a "heroin addict," though she joked that when she met him, he was "clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent me."

Stone was so thrown off that she felt the need to leave just minutes after they sat down. "I tell the waiter, ‘I’ll have a glass of water.’ He had a cocktail: absinthe or something. And I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay,’" she confessed.

Sharon Stone
Despite the incidents, the movie star hasn't given up hope on finding Mr. Right.

"This is the year that I want to fall in love — 100 percent," she declared, noting she's still using Tinder and doesn't use a fake name or photos despite her fame and fortune.

Source: mega

The actress has been married twice.

Though the Hollywood icon has gone out and met several men, she insisted that when it comes to love, "I don’t look for anything. I’ve never looked for anything."

"Because I don’t think that’s what happens," she explained. "You’re standing somewhere, someone walks up and starts talking to you and you turn around and think, ‘What?’ And the next thing you know, two years have gone by."

Source: mega

Stone admitted she wants to find love in 2024.

"You don’t look for a list and then your list arrives," elaborated the Emmy winner. "That’s what people do who don’t have relationships. So that they can comfort themselves with the fact that they don’t have a relationship and feel that they’re actively making an effort toward that happening in their lives."

The actress was married to Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1987 and was with ex-husband Phil Bronstein from 1998 to 2004.

The Times interviewed Stone.

