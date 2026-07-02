Terry Crews Gives Heartfelt Update on Wife Rebecca King-Crews After Revealing Her Parkinson's Diagnosis: 'This Health Thing Is No Joke'

Article continues below advertisement

Terry Crews opened up about his wife's ongoing health struggles just two months after revealing her Parkinson's diagnosis. Crews spoke to Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on the July 2 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle. The 57-year-old's wife, Rebecca King-Crews, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015 but revealed her decade-long struggle with the illness for the first time on the April 6 episode of the TODAY show. Three months later, Crews gave an update on his wife, noting, "This health thing is no joke."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Have to Be Strong for Her'

View this post on Instagram Source: @jennaandsheinelle/Instagram Terry Crews described a 'wave of love' from his wife's supporters.

"It gets you down to your core," he said, adding, "I have to be strong for her." Even a decade into the disease and 37 years into marriage, Crews is in awe of how King-Crews navigates through her illness. "She has taught me to never accept defeat," he told Jones and Bush Hager. "All I can imagine is I can't live without her," he said. "And she's like 'No, don't you even think like that. Let's go."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Terry Crews described a 'wave of love' for his wife.

The America's Got Talent host commended the "wave of love" King-Crews received after finally sharing her diagnosis. "What happened was this wave of love," Crews revealed, speaking of the aftermath of sharing his wife's secret health struggle. "All the love from around the world." He explained that his wife was "nervous" to reveal her diagnosis and wanted her story to empower people, not paint her as a "victim." "She was like, 'I don't want people feeling sorry for me,'" he added. "But the opposite happened. In fact, she got nothing but support and love."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rebecca King-Crews was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015.

King-Crews underwent an FDA-approved procedure to manage symptoms of the chronic illness on one side of her body. The disease affects mobility and can cause tremors, difficulty walking and cognitive impairment. "I don’t believe in telling my story just so you can know my story and feel sorry for me," she said in April. "I really believe that this procedure and others like it are the new frontier of medicine." The surgery allowed King-Crews to regain some control of her right hand, which she had lost three years prior. "I see this as the beginning of the cure," Crews added at the time.

When Did Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews Start Dating?

Source: MEGA Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews have been together for 37 years.