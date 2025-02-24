'Beyond Inappropriate': Terry and Heather Dubrow Slammed for Providing Update on Teddi Mellencamp's Health Crisis

Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow , were slammed after they provided an update on Teddi Mellencamp amid her health crisis.

"What we do know is she’s extremely brave,” Terry added in the clip from February 22. “And we heard that she’s turned the corner a bit. So, it’s very… I think very positive right now. Things are definitely looking up, we understand.”

As OK! reported on February 23, The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared in an interview, “Well, obviously, any information about Teddi will be given out by her family, but what we do know is that we heard a little bit of good news today, which we're really happy about and we're sending all of our good wishes and thoughts to Teddi and her family.”

Despite the upbeat remarks, fans were extremely critical of the couple providing any information on Teddi’s personal situation.

“I think the two of them commenting on her health is beyond inappropriate,” one X user wrote. “I don't think that anyone should be commenting on her health unless it's family and they have her permission,” another similarly echoed. “She might be in the public eye, but her health is PRIVATE.”

Still, another X member called Heather for blabbing, writing, “Teddi’s family said that only Teddi will talk about her health when she will be ready! Why is this famew----- talking?”

Many others called the comments “inappropriate” and suggested the pair called the paparazzi on themselves to discuss Teddi.