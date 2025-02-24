'Beyond Inappropriate': Terry and Heather Dubrow Slammed for Providing Update on Teddi Mellencamp's Health Crisis
Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, were slammed after they provided an update on Teddi Mellencamp amid her health crisis.
As OK! reported on February 23, The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared in an interview, “Well, obviously, any information about Teddi will be given out by her family, but what we do know is that we heard a little bit of good news today, which we're really happy about and we're sending all of our good wishes and thoughts to Teddi and her family.”
"What we do know is she’s extremely brave,” Terry added in the clip from February 22. “And we heard that she’s turned the corner a bit. So, it’s very… I think very positive right now. Things are definitely looking up, we understand.”
Despite the upbeat remarks, fans were extremely critical of the couple providing any information on Teddi’s personal situation.
“I think the two of them commenting on her health is beyond inappropriate,” one X user wrote. “I don't think that anyone should be commenting on her health unless it's family and they have her permission,” another similarly echoed. “She might be in the public eye, but her health is PRIVATE.”
Still, another X member called Heather for blabbing, writing, “Teddi’s family said that only Teddi will talk about her health when she will be ready! Why is this famew----- talking?”
Many others called the comments “inappropriate” and suggested the pair called the paparazzi on themselves to discuss Teddi.
On February 12, OK! reported Teddi revealed she had been hospitalized the day prior.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
She went on to share two of the tumors were going to be dealt with immediately via surgery, while the other four would be handled at a later date via radiation.
In the wake of her health crisis, many have rushed to be by her side to offer support, including Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade and Teddi’s estranged ex-husband, Edwin Arroyave. Edwin offered a few updates along the way, noting Teddi’s “in so much pain.”