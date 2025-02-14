Teddi Mellencamp's Estranged Husband Edwin Arroyave Says She's 'in So Much Pain' After Brain Tumor Surgery
Edwin Arroyave is keeping fans in the loop when it comes to Teddi Mellencamp's recovery after her brain tumor operation.
“So many people asking for updates. All I will say right now is surgery went well,” Arroyave wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday, February 13.
“That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She’s finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love,” he added.
As OK! previously reported, the famous reality star was hospitalized on February 11 after experiencing “severe and debilitating headaches” for the “last several weeks.”
“Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization,” Mellencamp shared on Instagram.
A CT scan and MRI revealed “multiple tumors” on her brain that had been “growing for at least six months,” according to doctors.
“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” she explained. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”
Despite their ongoing divorce, Arroyave has remained by Mellencamp’s side throughout her health battle. He visited her in the hospital with their kids, son Cruz, and daughters Dove and Slate. Close friends Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade also stopped by before her surgery.
Arroyave even shared a video from Mellencamp’s hospital room, showing their kids spending time with her. In the clip, he pointed out an armchair in the room, telling one of them, “That’s my bed for the night.”
He later took to Instagram with a heartfelt prayer alongside a photo of himself next to Mellencamp in her hospital bed.
“Jeremiah 17:14: Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise,” he wrote. “Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body. Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
The couple has been making headlines since late 2024, after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce on November 2. Their split sparked rumors that Mellencamp’s alleged affair with her horse coach, Simon Schroeder, was the cause of their breakup.
Mellencamp took to social media with a firm response about what the future looks like.
“My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter. Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward,” she wrote.