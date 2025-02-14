Teddi Mellencamp's Estranged Husband Edwin Arroyave Says She's 'in So Much Pain' After Brain Tumor Surgery

Edwin Arroyave is keeping fans in the loop when it comes to Teddi Mellencamp's recovery after her brain tumor operation.

“So many people asking for updates. All I will say right now is surgery went well,” Arroyave wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday, February 13.

“That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She’s finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love,” he added.