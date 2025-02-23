or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Heather Dubrow
OK LogoNEWS

Heather and Terry Dubrow Confirm Teddi Mellencamp 'Turned the Corner' Amid Brain Cancer Battle: 'Things Are Definitely Looking Up'

Composite photo of Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow and Teddi Mellencamp.
Source: BRAVO/MEGA

Heather and Terry Dubrow gave a positive update on Teddi Mellencamp after her shocking brain cancer diagnosis.

By:

Feb. 23 2025, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Heather and Terry Dubrow are giving a promising update on Teddi Mellencamp's health.

After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, underwent surgery to remove multiple brain tumors, The Real Housewives of Orange County star and the Botched doctor revealed Teddi seems to be making progress in her healing journey.

Article continues below advertisement
heather terry dubrow teddi mellencamp turned corner brain cancer
Source: MEGA

Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow gave a promising update about Teddi Mellencamp's health.

Article continues below advertisement

"Well, obviously, any information about Teddi will be given out by her family, but what we do know is that we heard a little bit of good news today, which we're really happy about and we're sending all of our good wishes and thoughts to Teddi and her family," Heather, 56, explained in a Saturday, February 22, interview.

"What we do know is she’s extremely brave. And we heard that she’s turned the corner a bit,” Terry, 66, added. “So, it’s very… I think very positive right now. Things are definitely looking up, we understand.”

Article continues below advertisement
heather terry dubrow teddi mellencamp turned corner brain cancer
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp revealed doctors found 'multiple tumors' on her brain.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, the "Two Ts In A Pod" co-host revealed the heartbreaking news. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” Teddi penned on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization."

“Doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least six months," she explained.

MORE ON:
Heather Dubrow

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
heather terry dubrow teddi mellencamp turned corner brain cancer
Source: MEGA

Dr. Terry Dubrow said Teddi Mellencamp has 'turned the corner' amid her health battle.

Article continues below advertisement

“I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health. Thank you to everybody who has reached out and to everyone who has supported me along this journey,” the mother-of-three noted.

One of Teddi's best friends Kyle Richards made a recent plea for everyone to keep the accountability coach in their prayers. “There’s been so many messages of love and support and people saying they’re praying for her. We’re telling her that and sharing that information with her. Thank you for that," she said during a recent Amazon Live.

Article continues below advertisement
heather terry dubrow teddi mellencamp turned corner brain cancer
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Kyle Richards told everyone to keep Teddi Mellencamp in their 'prayers.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Halloween actress' close confidant Morgan Wade took a moment during one of her shows to ask people to take a moment for Teddi.

“Dear Lord, we just ask that you just reach down and touch Teddi and take care of her,” Wade told the audience. “Bring her through this. Keep her strong. She’s an amazing individual, a loving mom. So we pray for her, to watch over and guide her. She reached her hand out, and I’m very awkward — I’m a very awkward person. Some of you in VIP might have realized that. And I touched her hand and.. I was like, ‘love you.’ And she was like, ‘This is still very awkward. I like that.’ Thank you."

TMZ conducted the interview with Heather and Terry.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.