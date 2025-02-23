Heather and Terry Dubrow Confirm Teddi Mellencamp 'Turned the Corner' Amid Brain Cancer Battle: 'Things Are Definitely Looking Up'

"Well, obviously, any information about Teddi will be given out by her family, but what we do know is that we heard a little bit of good news today, which we're really happy about and we're sending all of our good wishes and thoughts to Teddi and her family," Heather, 56, explained in a Saturday, February 22, interview.

"What we do know is she’s extremely brave. And we heard that she’s turned the corner a bit,” Terry, 66, added. “So, it’s very… I think very positive right now. Things are definitely looking up, we understand.”