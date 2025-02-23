Heather and Terry Dubrow Confirm Teddi Mellencamp 'Turned the Corner' Amid Brain Cancer Battle: 'Things Are Definitely Looking Up'
Heather and Terry Dubrow are giving a promising update on Teddi Mellencamp's health.
After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, underwent surgery to remove multiple brain tumors, The Real Housewives of Orange County star and the Botched doctor revealed Teddi seems to be making progress in her healing journey.
"Well, obviously, any information about Teddi will be given out by her family, but what we do know is that we heard a little bit of good news today, which we're really happy about and we're sending all of our good wishes and thoughts to Teddi and her family," Heather, 56, explained in a Saturday, February 22, interview.
"What we do know is she’s extremely brave. And we heard that she’s turned the corner a bit,” Terry, 66, added. “So, it’s very… I think very positive right now. Things are definitely looking up, we understand.”
Earlier this month, the "Two Ts In A Pod" co-host revealed the heartbreaking news. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” Teddi penned on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization."
“Doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least six months," she explained.
“I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health. Thank you to everybody who has reached out and to everyone who has supported me along this journey,” the mother-of-three noted.
One of Teddi's best friends Kyle Richards made a recent plea for everyone to keep the accountability coach in their prayers. “There’s been so many messages of love and support and people saying they’re praying for her. We’re telling her that and sharing that information with her. Thank you for that," she said during a recent Amazon Live.
The Halloween actress' close confidant Morgan Wade took a moment during one of her shows to ask people to take a moment for Teddi.
“Dear Lord, we just ask that you just reach down and touch Teddi and take care of her,” Wade told the audience. “Bring her through this. Keep her strong. She’s an amazing individual, a loving mom. So we pray for her, to watch over and guide her. She reached her hand out, and I’m very awkward — I’m a very awkward person. Some of you in VIP might have realized that. And I touched her hand and.. I was like, ‘love you.’ And she was like, ‘This is still very awkward. I like that.’ Thank you."
