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'The Apprentice' Star Sebastian Stan Delivers Stark Warning About America Under Donald Trump’s Presidency: 'We’re in a Really Bad Place'

Split photo of Sebastian Stan and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Sebastian Stan previously called Donald Trump a 'narcissist.'

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May 19 2026, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

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Sebastian Stan didn't hold back on his opinions about Donald Trump two years after he portrayed the president in the 2024 film The Apprentice.

The actor was asked for his thoughts while promoting his newest movie Fjord at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, admitting he feels the country is "in a really, really bad place."

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'It's Not a Laughing Matter'

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Photo of 'I think we’re in a really, really bad place,' Sebastian Stan admitted of America.
Source: mega

'I think we’re in a really, really bad place,' Sebastian Stan admitted of America.

According to reports, there were some laughs when he was asked about his 2024 movie, to which Stan replied in a serious tone, "It’s just not a laughing matter, to be honest. It isn’t."

"I think we’re in a really, really bad place. I really do," the Gossip Girl alum, 43, confessed. "And to be honest with you, when you’re looking at what’s happening, right now — if we’re talking about the consolidation of the media, censorship, threats, the supposed lawsuits that seemingly never end but don’t actually go anywhere. You know, the writing was on the wall."

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Source: @variety/instagram

The movie star said things like 'censorship' were brought up while filming.

"We encountered all that with the movie [The Apprentice] to the point that we were, three days before the festival, unsure if the movie was going to play the festival," he spilled. "So maybe people are paying attention more to that film, I think it will stand the test of time for that."

Stan added that the drama occurred "right before" Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was temporarily suspended and Stephen Colbert's series was abruptly canceled.

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Hollywood Stars Were 'Afraid' to Discuss the Movie

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Photo of Sebastian Stan portrayed Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice,' which takes place in the '70s.
Source: mega

Sebastian Stan portrayed Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice,' which takes place in the '70s.

In fact, Stan previously claimed other stars refused to talk about it out of fear over retribution.

"I had an offer to do Variety Actor on Actor this Friday, and I couldn't find another actor to do it with me because they were too afraid to go and talk about this movie, so I couldn't do it," he alleged in November 2024.

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Photo of Sebastian Stan revealed no Hollywood stars wanted to do interviews about the flick.
Source: mega

Sebastian Stan revealed no Hollywood stars wanted to do interviews about the flick.

"I’ve got to do a lot of great things, and that’s not pointing at anyone specific. It was… we couldn’t get past the publicists or the people representing them, because [they were] too afraid to talk about this movie," he confessed. "And it’s like, that’s when I think we lose the situation. Because if it really becomes like that — fear or that discomfort to talk about this — then we’re really going to have a problem."

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'They Didn't Want to Talk About Donald Trump'

Photo of Sebastian Stan said the country's issues are 'not a laughing matter.'
Source: mega

Sebastian Stan said the country's issues are 'not a laughing matter.'

Variety's Co-Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh backed up the Marvel star's story.

"What Sebastian said is accurate," he confirmed. "We invited him to participate in Actors on Actors, the biggest franchise of awards season, but other actors didn’t want to pair with him because they didn't want to talk about Donald Trump."

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