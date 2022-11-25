OK Magazine
Friends, Sex & The City & More! How Much Would These Popular TV Apartments Cost To Rent In 2022?

apartment gallery pp
Source: warner brothers;new line cinema
By:

Nov. 25 2022, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Television serves as a form of escapism allowing fans to disappear into a new world and follow their favorite characters through their personal journeys and even into their apartments. Sometimes, the living spaces are so quirky and important that they become as memorable a piece of the television series as the characters are themselves.

However, a study conducted by Hovia revealed that no matter how much or how little TV's heroes and heroines made at their day jobs, their apartments might have been way out of their price range — especially in 2022.

Scroll through the gallery below to see how much these famous television homes would cost in 2022.

Monica's Apartment In 'Friends'

apartment gallery friends
Source: Warner Brothers

Monica Geller and Rachel Green's purple-walled, elaborately decorated apartment has gone down in television history as one of the most recognizable sets from '90s sitcoms — but the New York condo would cost viewers a pretty penny in 2022.

Despite the characters only having to pay $200 per month in Friends due to Monica's grandmother's rent-controlled lease, the two-bedroom apartment would likely cost an average of $6,554 per month today.

Ted & Marshall's Apartment In 'How I Met Your Mother'

apt gallery himym
Source: 20th century fox

Ted Mosby and Marshall Eriksen's cozy Upper West Side apartment was featured in a majority of the show's episodes. Although the two characters had decent jobs, working respectively as an architect and a lawyer, they famously shared the abode for several seasons throughout How I Met Your Mother's 9 season run.

Today, it would rent for roughly $7,100 per month.

Meredith's House In 'Grey's Anatomy'

apt gallery greys anatomy
Source: ABC Studios

Meredith Grey of Grey's Anatomy inherited her 3 bedroom Seattle home from her mother after her death, and the sizable property was often used to help house the other interns near the beginning of the show.

In 2022, renters would pay around $4,200 per month.

Sheldon & Leonard's Place In 'The Big Bang Theory'

apt gallery bigbang
Source: cbs studios

The Big Bang Theory revealed very specifically that Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper's home is located on the fourth floor of the Los Robles Apartment Building in Pasadena.

The two-bedroom apartment would go for an estimated $2,894 per month today.

Carrie's Apartment In 'Sex And The City'

apt gallery satc
Source: HBO

Given her lavish spending on designer clothing with only a weekly newspaper column writer's salary, it's surprising Carrie Bradshaw was able to afford her living space in HBO's Sex And The City,

The modest, one bedroom apartment on the Upper East Side would cost approximately $4,072 per month in 2022.

Richard Castle's Apartment In 'Castle'

apt gallery castle
Source: ABC

In ABC's Castle, Richard Castle likely had a bit more cash to spend than Carrie Bradshaw, but even a best-selling author turned law enforcement consultant might have trouble affording his luxurious home in SoHo, New York, in 2022.

The two-bedroom apartment, which he shared with his daughter, would cost around $10,450 per month.

Nick, Jess, Schmidt & Winston's Loft In 'New Girl'

apt gallery newgirl
Source: 20th century fox

New Girl's four main characters famously shared a three bedroom loft — which they renovated to have four bedrooms — in Los Angeles, California's Arts District.

A loft of that size in the upscale L.A. neighborhood would likely run renters $4,800 a month.

