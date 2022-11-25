Friends, Sex & The City & More! How Much Would These Popular TV Apartments Cost To Rent In 2022?

Television serves as a form of escapism allowing fans to disappear into a new world and follow their favorite characters through their personal journeys and even into their apartments. Sometimes, the living spaces are so quirky and important that they become as memorable a piece of the television series as the characters are themselves.

However, a study conducted by Hovia revealed that no matter how much or how little TV's heroes and heroines made at their day jobs, their apartments might have been way out of their price range — especially in 2022.