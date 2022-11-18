'The Walking Dead' Star Ross Marquand Recalls How A Fellow Cast Member Helped Him Remember To 'Embrace The Time We Have On Earth'

Ross Marquand has made a living slaying zombies in AMC's hit show The Walking Dead, which follows an ensemble of characters as they struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world — but there were moments Marquand himself needed to remember that life is too short not to enjoy the ride.

In an exclusive sit-down with OK!, the Avengers: Endgame actor reveals it was a fellow costar who helped remind him this important lesson when he was worried about being killed off of the delightfully yet often heartbreakingly brutal series.