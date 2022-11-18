'The Walking Dead' Star Ross Marquand Recalls How A Fellow Cast Member Helped Him Remember To 'Embrace The Time We Have On Earth'
Ross Marquand has made a living slaying zombies in AMC's hit show The Walking Dead, which follows an ensemble of characters as they struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world — but there were moments Marquand himself needed to remember that life is too short not to enjoy the ride.
In an exclusive sit-down with OK!, the Avengers: Endgame actor reveals it was a fellow costar who helped remind him this important lesson when he was worried about being killed off of the delightfully yet often heartbreakingly brutal series.
"I remember when I first got on the show, I was terrified of losing my job and losing my life on the show every single episode," he confesses of his early days in The Walking Dead. "I was furiously flitting through the script to see if I was going to die every single episode."
"Then Josh McDermitt, [who plays] Eugene, was really sweet to remind me that, you know, we don't know how much time we have in real life, why would I obsess about how much time we have on the show?"
"And I'm really grateful for that blessing, because we just, none of us know. None of us know," he continues. "And if anything, the last several years have reminded us that we really do have to embrace the time that we have on this earth, because it could all end tomorrow, and we just have to not be saddened by that and rather, [be] emboldened by that and happy ... because we have to enjoy these little moments."
"Whatever time we get with our friends and our family — we have to embrace those as much as humanly possible," he adds. "And I think that's why the message is so...so poignant."