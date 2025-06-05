Will There Be 'The Chosen' Seasons 6 and 7? What to Know About the Installments Ahead of the Season 5 Premiere

The Chosen is setting the stage to launch its remaining seasons, promising a thought-provoking and profound depiction of Jesus of Nazareth's life and teachings.

Ahead of the fifth season's premiere, Dallas Jenkins' 5&2 Studios confirmed the release of The Chosen Seasons 6 and 7 through its "first-of-its-kind arrangement" with Amazon MGM Studios.

The announcement came months after Amazon's entertainment company secured a wide-ranging deal with the production company, obtaining the exclusive U.S. streaming rights to the first five seasons of The Chosen series. The partnership also includes the theatrical distribution and streaming rights of the next releases.

"Amazon MGM Studios is the perfect partner to take this already highly sought-after property to the next level," said Jim Packer, President of Worldwide Television Distribution at Lionsgate, after inking the deal. "This wide-ranging, multi-territory deal presents a unique opportunity to deepen engagement with The Chosen's loyal fanbase while drawing in new viewers around the world."