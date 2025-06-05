Will There Be 'The Chosen' Seasons 6 and 7? What to Know About the Installments Ahead of the Season 5 Premiere
Season 6 and 7 of 'The Chosen' Explored
The Chosen is setting the stage to launch its remaining seasons, promising a thought-provoking and profound depiction of Jesus of Nazareth's life and teachings.
Ahead of the fifth season's premiere, Dallas Jenkins' 5&2 Studios confirmed the release of The Chosen Seasons 6 and 7 through its "first-of-its-kind arrangement" with Amazon MGM Studios.
The announcement came months after Amazon's entertainment company secured a wide-ranging deal with the production company, obtaining the exclusive U.S. streaming rights to the first five seasons of The Chosen series. The partnership also includes the theatrical distribution and streaming rights of the next releases.
"Amazon MGM Studios is the perfect partner to take this already highly sought-after property to the next level," said Jim Packer, President of Worldwide Television Distribution at Lionsgate, after inking the deal. "This wide-ranging, multi-territory deal presents a unique opportunity to deepen engagement with The Chosen's loyal fanbase while drawing in new viewers around the world."
Have 'The Chosen' Seasons 6 and 7 Begun Filming?
On April 15, the official Instagram page of The Chosen confirmed that production had begun.
"Lights, camera…You know the drill. 😉 Season 6 filming starts today," the caption read.
The following month, KSL TV reported the cast and crew returned to the quiet farming community of Goshen, Utah, to resume filming.
Reflecting on filming The Chosen Season 6, Jenkins told Deseret News, "As you can imagine, it's a big undertaking. There are teams to wrangle, details to nail, and every time I think I've locked everything down — boom. (That's the sound of my schedule imploding.)"
The first two seasons were filmed in the DFW area, which Shahar Isaac (Peter) referred to as "the heart of this show because this is where it all started." Meanwhile, Seasons 3 through 5 were filmed in Texas and Utah.
The filming schedule for The Chosen Season 7 is still unconfirmed.
Who Is In the Cast of 'The Chosen' Seasons 6 and 7?
Although the cast of The Chosen Seasons 6 and 7 has not been officially confirmed, viewers can expect many of the original stars to return, including Jonathan Roumie (Jesus), Austin Reed Alleman (Nathaniel), Yoshi Barrigas (Philip), Abe Bueno Jallad (Big James), Giavani Cairo (Thaddeus), Noah James (Andrew), George Xanthis (John), Elizabeth Tabish (Mary Magdalene), Paras Patel (Matthew), Jordan Walker Ross (Little James), Alaa Safi (Simon the Zealot) and Joey Vahedi (Thomas).
According to director Jenkins, the cast and crew have an exhausting schedule as they shoot the parts "all through the night."
"This season is an 86-day shoot," he added. "It's almost 20 days longer than any other season we've ever done. It's the physical challenges, the logistical challenges that make it even harder."
Despite the encounters, the showrunner remains positive about what they will soon offer to the series' fans and viewers.
"The attention to detail and the amount of time and I believe, yes, love and honor and reverence and respect that went into building this set, is what we're trying to bring to the filming of these scenes," Jenkins said, adding that filming the death of Jesus Christ takes both a physical and emotional toll on the cast and crew.
He concluded, "And I think that's OK. I think maybe God wants it that way. I think we are supposed to suffer and struggle a little bit. I think it's the least we can do to capture this."
What Has the Creator Said About 'The Chosen'?
In an October 2024 interview with IndieWire, Jenkins opened up about his desire to make The Chosen series "feel authentic" and "feel human."
"Most Bible projects you've ever seen, including classics like The Ten Commandments, they don't feel like real human beings talking. They feel like statues or stained glass windows. So as long as these new voices really do adhere to that, I think you will see a connective tissue in all these projects," he said of his plans for the franchise.
Why Is 'The Chosen' Season 6's Release Date Delayed?
During a livestream in April, Jenkins explained the reason for the delay in the release of the next confirmed installment.
"Season 6 is going to take us longer to film than any season we've ever done, by far," the filmmaker told the viewers. "That, of course, then pushes the post-production process as well."
He added, "Please be grateful for the fact that we try to get it to you as soon as possible. Be grateful for the fact that the show has grown and gotten bigger and that we are trying to satisfy the needs of everyone around the world."
When Will 'The Chosen' Seasons 6 and 7 Be Released?
According to a press announcement from 5&2 Studios, The Chosen Season 6 finale will be theatrically released on March 12, 2027, followed by the seventh season's theatrical premiere on March 31, 2028.
Where Can Fans Watch 'The Chosen' Seasons 6 and 7?
As Deadline reported, The Chosen Season 6 will premiere on Prime Video before the theatrical debut of the finale. Meanwhile, the entirety of the seventh season will stream on Prime Video after the theatrical run of its premiere.
The Season 6 finale and the Season 7 premiere "are being produced as standalone films designed for the big screen experience," per 5&2 Studios.