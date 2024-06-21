OK Magazine
'HYPOCRITE!': Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Supporting New Louisiana Law Displaying the 10 Commandments in Schools

Jun. 21 2024, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed after he voiced his support for Louisiana's new legislation requiring that the 10 Commandments be displayed in schools.

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to express his approval, stating, "I LOVE THE TEN COMMANDMENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, PRIVATE SCHOOLS, AND MANY OTHER PLACES, FOR THAT MATTER. READ IT — HOW CAN WE, AS A NATION, GO WRONG???"

He further declared, "THIS MAY BE, IN FACT, THE FIRST MAJOR STEP IN THE REVIVAL OF RELIGION, WHICH IS DESPERATELY NEEDED, IN OUR COUNTRY. BRING BACK TTC!!! MAGA2024."

Trump's comments were shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several of his loudest critics took shots at the ex-prez for supporting the new law despite being labeled "the biggest sinner on Earth."

One user wrote, "HYPOCRITE! We already know Trump broke 9 of the 10 commandments, still undecided about 'Thou shall not kill' because thank god he missed [Mike] Pence, maybe he had a hand with [Jeffrey] Epstein. Certainly 'Trump' is an example of what not to do in regards of the 10 commandments."

Another person commented, "All the Commandments are based upon the idea: 'Love unto others as you would want to be loved.' When A Guy Says 'Rot in H--' and Makes money off selling Bibles & posts this, knowing his track record, THE TERM WOLF IN SHEEP'S CLOTHING IS WHAT COMES TO MY MIND!"

A third user joked, "I really hope someone during the upcoming debate asks him to recite the Ten Commandments. It'd be really funny seeing him struggle up there."

The law, signed by Louisiana's Republican governor, Jeff Landry, mandates that all state-funded schools, from kindergarten through university, display a poster-size version of the Ten Commandments in each classroom.

This move makes Louisiana the first state in the U.S. to implement such a requirement. However, this decision has sparked controversy, with civil liberties groups opposing the law.

Several vocal protesters of the law argue that it is unconstitutional and against the principle of the separation of church and state, as outlined in the U.S. Constitution's establishment clause.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

Prominent organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Louisiana, Americans United for Separation of Church and State, and the Freedom from Religion Foundation have announced their intention to challenge the law through legal action.

On the other hand, supporters of the mandate point to a recent Supreme Court ruling in 2022 that favored religious expression in public spaces.

The decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District protected a high school football coach's right to pray on the field, deeming it as private speech under the First Amendment. Legal experts predict that this ruling could lead to an increase in religious practices in public areas.

