'The Crown' Production Team Looking To Handle Princess Diana's Death 'Sensitively'

Just weeks after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II paused production on Netflix’s long-running historical drama, The Crown, cast and crew members are reportedly preparing to tackle scenes surrounding the death of beloved royal Princess Diana of Wales.

Scheduled to be filmed over the next two weeks, production members — including actress Elizabeth Debicki, who will be portraying the late royal in the show’s upcoming sixth season — are reportedly nervous surrounding these intense scenes. As such, those working on the show are allegedly striving to “get it right,” approaching these tough on-screen moments “sensitively,” according to one insider familiar with the series.

Though it is unclear which moments will be featured in The Crown’s sixth and final season, which is speculated to hit the streaming platform in 2023, the show will reportedly not depict the fatal 1997 Paris, France, car crash that killed Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. Diana’s bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was the lone survivor of the crash.