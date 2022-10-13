'The Crown' Production Team Looking To Handle Princess Diana's Death 'Sensitively'
Just weeks after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II paused production on Netflix’s long-running historical drama, The Crown, cast and crew members are reportedly preparing to tackle scenes surrounding the death of beloved royal Princess Diana of Wales.
Scheduled to be filmed over the next two weeks, production members — including actress Elizabeth Debicki, who will be portraying the late royal in the show’s upcoming sixth season — are reportedly nervous surrounding these intense scenes. As such, those working on the show are allegedly striving to “get it right,” approaching these tough on-screen moments “sensitively,” according to one insider familiar with the series.
Though it is unclear which moments will be featured in The Crown’s sixth and final season, which is speculated to hit the streaming platform in 2023, the show will reportedly not depict the fatal 1997 Paris, France, car crash that killed Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. Diana’s bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was the lone survivor of the crash.
The royal was just 36 years old when she died. She was survived by her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who were respectively 15 and 12 at the time of her death.
Production of The Crown’s latest installment, which will reportedly center around the royal family throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, also made headlines last month after creator Peter Morgan announced that the series would briefly stop filming following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8.
“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” Morgan wrote, referencing the late monarch, shortly after her passing. “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”
The streaming giant reportedly already had contingency plans in place in case the matriarch were to die amid the series’ run.
The Crown’s fifth season is scheduled to hit Netflix on November 9.
Variety previously reported on The Crown’s approach to Princess Diana’s death.