Prince Williams Confesses Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Procession Sparked Sad Memories Of Mother Princess Diana's Funeral

Her Majesty's death only has only served as a painful reminder of when the two royals lost their mother when Harry was only 12-years-old and and William was 15-years-old. Diana died on August 31, 1997, in a horrific car crash that occurred in Paris’ Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

The Duke of Sussex later opened up on how he felt being asked to attend his mother's funeral procession as a young boy.

"My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television," the father-of-two candidly shared in a 2017 interview. "I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today."