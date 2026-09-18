'The Gentlemen': Inside the Netflix Show After Meghan Markle's Rumored Casting and Reported Withdrawal

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When Did 'The Gentlemen' Premiere?

Source: Netflix/YouTube Netflix has officially ordered Season 3 of 'The Gentlemen.'

The Gentlemen premiered on Netflix in March 2024. "We're introduced to Eddie Horniman, and he's a captain with the Queen's Dragoons," Theo James, who plays the lead role, told Tudum upon the series' debut. "At the time, he's working for the UN and he's on border patrol. He's affable, friendly, liked by his troops — a contained man. Ahmed rolls up, and that's bad news for Edward, who finds out that his father, who he hasn't seen for many years, is on death's door." The Season 2 of The Gentlemen is scheduled to arrive on the streaming giant on September 3. Ahead of its release, Variety confirmed the series had been greenlit for an eight-episode Season 3. "The ambition of The Gentlemen has accelerated, the world has expanded, and the consequences carry weight," Ritchie said. "A third season felt inevitable, and I'm looking forward to pushing the boundaries of it further."

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What Is 'The Gentlemen' All About?

Source: Netflix/YouTube 'The Gentlemen' Season 3 will reportedly return with eight new episodes.

According to the logline, The Gentlemen follows aristocratic Eddie, who "transitions from duke to drug baron when he inherits a weed empire — and partners with a criminal dynasty that has its own agenda."

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Who Is in the Cast of 'The Gentlemen'?

Source: Netflix/YouTube Guy Ritchie said a third season 'felt inevitable.'

Not all cast members from Seasons 1 and 2 have been confirmed to return for The Gentlemen Season 3, as casting is reportedly still taking shape while the creative team finalizes the scripts. Kaya Scodelario, however, is expected to reprise her role as Susie Glass. Other familiar faces who could return are Ray Winstone, Harry Goodwins, Joely Richardson, Daniel Ings, Jasmine Blackborow, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Vu, Ruby Sear and Pearce Quigley. Season 2 also introduces several new cast members, including Hugh Bonneville, Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, Amra Mallassi, Tyler Conti, Chris Eubank Jr. and Maya Jama, though it remains unclear whether any of them will return for Season 3.

Meghan Markle's Rumored Casting and Reported Withdrawal Explained

Source: MEGA A Netflix exec has since commented on Meghan Markle's rumored casting.