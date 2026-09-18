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'The Gentlemen': Inside the Netflix Show After Meghan Markle's Rumored Casting and Reported Withdrawal

the gentlemen netflix show meghan markle casting withdrawal
Source: Netflix/YouTube; MEGA

Meghan Markle was reportedly considered for a role in the Guy Ritchie-directed Netflix series, 'The Gentlemen.'

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

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Netflix's The Gentlemen saw a surge in attention following reports of Meghan Markle's casting in the hit series.

Before Meghan and Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for an "extended stay" with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, multiple news outlets reported that the Duchess of Sussex was being considered for a role in the Guy Ritchie-directed show. However, royal biographer Tina Brown later said Meghan's casting was withdrawn due to intense backlash.

Amid the development, here's everything to know about Netflix's The Gentlemen and Meghan's status on the show.

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When Did 'The Gentlemen' Premiere?

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the gentlemen netflix show meghan markle casting withdrawal
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Netflix has officially ordered Season 3 of 'The Gentlemen.'

The Gentlemen premiered on Netflix in March 2024.

"We're introduced to Eddie Horniman, and he's a captain with the Queen's Dragoons," Theo James, who plays the lead role, told Tudum upon the series' debut. "At the time, he's working for the UN and he's on border patrol. He's affable, friendly, liked by his troops — a contained man. Ahmed rolls up, and that's bad news for Edward, who finds out that his father, who he hasn't seen for many years, is on death's door."

The Season 2 of The Gentlemen is scheduled to arrive on the streaming giant on September 3. Ahead of its release, Variety confirmed the series had been greenlit for an eight-episode Season 3.

"The ambition of The Gentlemen has accelerated, the world has expanded, and the consequences carry weight," Ritchie said. "A third season felt inevitable, and I'm looking forward to pushing the boundaries of it further."

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What Is 'The Gentlemen' All About?

the gentlemen netflix show meghan markle casting withdrawal
Source: Netflix/YouTube

'The Gentlemen' Season 3 will reportedly return with eight new episodes.

According to the logline, The Gentlemen follows aristocratic Eddie, who "transitions from duke to drug baron when he inherits a weed empire — and partners with a criminal dynasty that has its own agenda."

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Who Is in the Cast of 'The Gentlemen'?

the gentlemen netflix show meghan markle casting withdrawal
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Guy Ritchie said a third season 'felt inevitable.'

Not all cast members from Seasons 1 and 2 have been confirmed to return for The Gentlemen Season 3, as casting is reportedly still taking shape while the creative team finalizes the scripts.

Kaya Scodelario, however, is expected to reprise her role as Susie Glass. Other familiar faces who could return are Ray Winstone, Harry Goodwins, Joely Richardson, Daniel Ings, Jasmine Blackborow, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Vu, Ruby Sear and Pearce Quigley.

Season 2 also introduces several new cast members, including Hugh Bonneville, Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, Amra Mallassi, Tyler Conti, Chris Eubank Jr. and Maya Jama, though it remains unclear whether any of them will return for Season 3.

Meghan Markle's Rumored Casting and Reported Withdrawal Explained

the gentlemen netflix show meghan markle casting withdrawal
Source: MEGA

A Netflix exec has since commented on Meghan Markle's rumored casting.

On August 21, Deadline reported Meghan was being considered for a role in The Gentlemen Season 3, noting the talks "were in very early stages." The Hollywood Reporter later revealed the Duchess met the director through mutual acquaintances.

However, a source told Brown that Meghan's apparent casting was withdrawn due to intense backlash.

"I learned this morning the backlash against the casting of Meghan Markle in season three of Guy Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentlemen has been withdrawn," she shared on her Substack page on August 22. "The backlash in the U.K. was so intense, it became untenable to go forward. This does not bode well for Meghan’s acting comeback in the U.K."

A few days later, on August 26, Netflix's U.K. scripted chief, Manda Levin, was asked about the casting rumors at the Edinburgh TV Festival. Rather than shutting down the speculation, Levin gave a cryptic response, saying, "All bets are off."

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