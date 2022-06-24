The Women Of Prime Video's 'The One That Got Away' Talk Dating, Life Before The Show & Risking It All For Love
What if the person you're meant to spend your future with is from your past? Prime Video's experimental dating show The One That Got Away asks and answers that question when a group of six singles find themselves presented with the rare opportunity to find love where they least expected it.
One by one, each single is given the chance to meet someone they once knew at "the portal", whether it be a childhood friend, a neighbor or a colleague.
The women of the reality series — Allyssa Anderson, Ashley Algarin, and Kasey Ma — sat down with OK! for an exclusive interview on their dating lives before the show and why they were willing to risk meeting a mysterious figure from their past in their quest for love.
Each of the women had no idea who would walk through the portal asking for a second chance at romance, forcing them to open their hearts to a whole world of possibilities — even though it could dredge up awkward or painful memories. But for Algarin, she knew this was her time to form a meaningful connection after years of constantly moving to new cities.
"Pretty much my whole adult life I've relocated a lot," she says, noting she came from a very small town and ended up bouncing around from Ohio to California to Colorado and more. "I never was anywhere long enough to really make a full connection. I went places often knowing I wasn't going to stay there long, so I didn't put my heart out there"
She adds, "This really gave me an opportunity to put my heart on the line and meet somebody from my past."
However, for Ma, she hadn't had many opportunities to date because she always found herself in long-term, committed relationships.
"I've never really put myself out there to find out if anyone is more suitable for me because I've always been so focused on my relationship," she explains, candidly confessing that while she may have felt passing connections with people around her, she was never in a position to pursue them. "This opportunity was so perfect for me. "
But for Anderson, this was written in the stars. "I'm a huge believer in spirituality. I believe that I actually manifested this experience," she tells OK!. "I had a whole journal full of possibilities and what-ifs, and so when I was presented with the idea of this show, it felt like fate."
She goes on to explain there are often people in life that one might think there is a possibility for friendship, romance or even marriage, but not everyone jumps at every chance to explore that.
"I think that for me, it was about being vulnerable," she notes of her decision to be on the show, "putting myself out there and trusting the universe with my heart."
Watch all 10 episodes of The One That Got Away now, only on Prime Video.