The Women Of Prime Video's 'The One That Got Away' Talk Dating, Life Before The Show & Risking It All For Love

What if the person you're meant to spend your future with is from your past? Prime Video's experimental dating show The One That Got Away asks and answers that question when a group of six singles find themselves presented with the rare opportunity to find love where they least expected it.

One by one, each single is given the chance to meet someone they once knew at "the portal", whether it be a childhood friend, a neighbor or a colleague.

The women of the reality series — Allyssa Anderson, Ashley Algarin, and Kasey Ma — sat down with OK! for an exclusive interview on their dating lives before the show and why they were willing to risk meeting a mysterious figure from their past in their quest for love.