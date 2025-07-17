'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Release Schedule: Here's When Each New Episode Airs

Summer just got hotter with the arrival of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3.

Prime Video officially added the hit series to its catalog on July 16. According to the synopsis, Season 3 begins with Belly wanting to spend another summer in Cousins after finishing her junior year of college.

"Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life," the synopsis continues. "Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same."

The streamer kicked off The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 with the first two episodes.