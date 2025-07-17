'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Release Schedule: Here's When Each New Episode Airs
When Does 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Premiere?
Summer just got hotter with the arrival of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3.
Prime Video officially added the hit series to its catalog on July 16. According to the synopsis, Season 3 begins with Belly wanting to spend another summer in Cousins after finishing her junior year of college.
"Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life," the synopsis continues. "Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same."
The streamer kicked off The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 with the first two episodes.
What Time Do New Episodes of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Release?
New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will be released every Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.
How Many Episodes Are There in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3?
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 has a total of 11 episodes. The installment wraps up the events that happened in Jenny Han's bestselling book trilogy.
In a May interview with Entertainment Weekly, the author confirmed the third season follows the story of the final book, We'll Always Have Summer.
"There's a lot of story, and it covers a wide expanse of time," she shared. "We needed more canvas for the story, so that's how we ended up with 11 episodes. But yeah, three books, three seasons. It feels right to me."
Han also told People before the Season 3 premiere, "There are a couple of moments that people really love from the books that I knew that people were wanting to see."
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Episodes' Full Release Schedule
After releasing the first two episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Prime Video will roll out a new episode every Wednesday.
The full release schedule is as follows: Episode 3 (July 23), followed by Episode 4 (July 30), Episode 5 (August 6), Episode 6 (August 13), Episode 7 (August 20), Episode 8 (August 27), Episode 9 (September 3), Episode 10 (September 10) and the season finale, Episode 11 (September 17).