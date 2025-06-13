'The Valley' Star Kristen Doute Gives Birth to First Child With Fiancé Luke Broderick

The couple announced they were expecting Kaia in November 2024.

"After our pregnancy loss last year, we decided to start trying in early 2024," Kristen told an outlet at the time. "I knew my age could be a factor in conceiving, so Luke and I discussed going for an extra push, a little help."

She decided to meet with a fertility specialist, who recommended hormone shots to prepare her body for IUI (intrauterine insemination).

"To get a correct outcome on a pregnancy test, two weeks’ time had to pass, and I had to wait it out, but in my heart I knew it had worked. I tested one day early and got the big PREGNANT result staring back at me," she continued. “I was relieved, overwhelmed, happy, excited and nervous. The second I told Luke, he wasn’t surprised, but was SO happy that IUI worked the first time (we were prepared that it may not). He was joyful and beyond excited, to say the least! Our due date is in June, and we are really looking forward to expanding our little family and becoming parents!"