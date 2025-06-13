'The Valley' Star Kristen Doute Gives Birth to First Child With Fiancé Luke Broderick
The Valley star Kristen Doute is officially a mom.
The reality TV alum, 42, gave birth to her first baby, whom she shares with her fiancé Luke Broderick, on Wednesday, June 11.
The celeb couple announced their newborn, Kaia Lily, the evening of June 13, after what Kristen considered an exhausting labor.
"She’s here, and we still can’t believe it. Luke is even hotter as a dad, and I just feel so lucky," the new mom expressed to an outlet. "And even though I haven’t slept or showered in two days, seeing our daughter and finally being able to hold her makes it all worth it. We’re completely overwhelmed with love and so grateful for her. Our lives are already changed completely."
The child's name is Hawaiian for "the sea," an homage to the state where she and her man got engaged in September 2024.
"We knew we wanted our baby name to have something to do, or revolve around, water," Kristen explained. "Lilies are my favorite flower. They’re associated with new beginnings, beauty, and also the name Lily indicates a ‘gentle and compassionate nature, suggesting a kind and caring personality."
Kristen Doute's 2023 Miscarriage
The Vanderpump Rules star's childbirth comes two years after suffering a miscarriage in 2023. There was "some light bleeding" early on in her pregnancy, and even though her first two ultrasounds were normal, the third brought "bad news."
"We find out that Kristen’s pregnancy is not a viable pregnancy," Luke revealed during their "S--, Love and What Else Matters" podcast, confirming that there was "no embryo." Doctors said there was "no cause" for the complications, which made them "very hopeful" to try again in the future.
Kristen Doute Announces Pregnancy in 2024
The couple announced they were expecting Kaia in November 2024.
"After our pregnancy loss last year, we decided to start trying in early 2024," Kristen told an outlet at the time. "I knew my age could be a factor in conceiving, so Luke and I discussed going for an extra push, a little help."
She decided to meet with a fertility specialist, who recommended hormone shots to prepare her body for IUI (intrauterine insemination).
"To get a correct outcome on a pregnancy test, two weeks’ time had to pass, and I had to wait it out, but in my heart I knew it had worked. I tested one day early and got the big PREGNANT result staring back at me," she continued. “I was relieved, overwhelmed, happy, excited and nervous. The second I told Luke, he wasn’t surprised, but was SO happy that IUI worked the first time (we were prepared that it may not). He was joyful and beyond excited, to say the least! Our due date is in June, and we are really looking forward to expanding our little family and becoming parents!"