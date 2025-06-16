'The Valley' Season 3: Producers 'Interviewing' 'Desirable' NFL Star Emad Alayoubi in Casting Changeup

The cast changeup has “nothing” to do with ratings, as The Valley is in the top 10 of Peacock’s most-watched shows of the week.

“The reason they’re casting,” a source previously shared, “is because they don’t want the show to end up like Vanderpump Rules, where you have a cast that won’t film with each other. Right now you have Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who are going through a bitter divorce, and you have Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally, who are also going through a brutal split. It wouldn’t make sense for any of these estranged couples to go on trips together or spend time together going forward.”

The insider also pointed out another snag: cast member Janet Caperna’s issues with “everyone" are making Bravo/production “worried” and “confused where they go from here.”