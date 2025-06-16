'The Valley' Season 3: Producers 'Interviewing' 'Desirable' NFL Star Emad Alayoubi in Casting Changeup
After OK! confirmed Bravo is making serious changes ahead of Season 3 of The Valley, an insider exclusively dished about a newbie who may be signing on.
“Jeremiah Smith and Alex Baskin, the producers on the show, have been interviewing other people than the names that have come out so far,” a source shared. “One person is Emad Alayoubi.”
'He's Good Friends' With Jesse and Jax
Alayoubi has appeared on USA’s Graceland, HBO’s Ballers and is a radio host on NBC.
“He is good friends with Jesse Lally, Jax Taylor and a few other cast members,” the insider continued. “He played pro football. He’s not well known in the Bravo world, which makes him more desirable, especially since he’s friends in real life with people on the show. He is a serious contender to be added to the mix.”
A Zoom Meeting Took Place
The source revealed he had a Zoom meeting with production and was questioned about Taylor. “They asked him about his friendship with Jax and how hard it is being friends with both sides,” they added. “They also got information about his girlfriend and asked for pictures of her and his kid.”
The cast changeup has “nothing” to do with ratings, as The Valley is in the top 10 of Peacock’s most-watched shows of the week.
“The reason they’re casting,” a source previously shared, “is because they don’t want the show to end up like Vanderpump Rules, where you have a cast that won’t film with each other. Right now you have Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who are going through a bitter divorce, and you have Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally, who are also going through a brutal split. It wouldn’t make sense for any of these estranged couples to go on trips together or spend time together going forward.”
The insider also pointed out another snag: cast member Janet Caperna’s issues with “everyone" are making Bravo/production “worried” and “confused where they go from here.”
Who Else Has Casting Spoken With?
At the time, the source dished casting spoke to Vanderpump Rules alums Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, as well as Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy Madix.
“There’s also a possibility Michelle’s boyfriend Aaron Nosler’s ex-girlfriend could join the cast,” the source added. “Jesse’s new girlfriend Lacy Nicole is also a contender.”
Season 2 of The Valley is currently airing on Bravo.