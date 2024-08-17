'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix's Brother Jeremy Arrested on Drug Charges
While Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix continues to be on the up-and-up, the same cannot be said for her brother, Jeremy, as news broke on Saturday, August 17, that he was arrested last Tuesday.
According to court documents TMZ received, Jeremy and Jonah Ahad were supposed to take an airplane from the USA to Germany, but they never made it past security, as they were carrying suitcases filled with weed. The court records specify Jeremy had two suitcases filled with a total of 64 bags of marijuana, weighing in at 76 pounds. Jonah was carrying his own bag, which contained 31 bags of weed and weighed 37 pounds.
Once Customs and Border Protection agents went through their belongings, they discovered all of the drugs. When questioned, both Jeremy and Jonah refused to answer any questions without having a lawyer present.
While no arrests were made at the time, they both ended up being charged with “felony trafficking” and had warrants issued for their arrest. Jonah was eventually arrested in May, while Jeremy was just taken into custody on July 10.
According to Page Six, Jeremy is still being held in jail, and he faces up to 30 years in prison and a $200,000 fine.
At this point in time, Ariana has not commented at all on her brother’s arrest — which may not be surprising, given the fact that the pair have been estranged for quite some time.
In a conversation with Us Weekly on March 29, Jeremy revealed the pair were not talking due to him having to “stand up” for his fiancée.
“There’s been some small microaggressive gestures toward my fiancée, and that’s what’s led to me not talking to my sister. It’s been going on for quite some time,” Jeremy revealed at the time. “I think that we’ve just been kind of letting it pass, because of course I’m always going to have my sister’s back. But I was put in a position where I choose my sister, or do I choose the person I’m going to spend the rest of my life with?”
While Jeremy did note Ariana is “a sweet, kind girl” who he loves “so much,” he explained no one could “put their finger” on why Ariana and his fiancée were having issues.
“I reached out to her in December basically just saying, ‘I love you so much. I would love to talk to you soon,'” he added. “Then she never opened it or responded, so I tried.”
Prior to his conversation with Us Weekly, Jeremy had confirmed he was not speaking with Ariana on a March 22 episode of the “Pump Rules” podcast. “I would love to talk to my sister, but I haven’t heard from her in months,” he shared at the time.