BREAKING NEWS
'Feels a Little Witch Hunty': The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Doesn't Think Hillary Clinton Should Be Subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein Case

Split photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin and Hillary Clinton
Source: @theview/x;mega

Hillary Clinton refused to comply with the recent subpoena.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 16 2026, Updated 5:37 p.m. ET

The co-hosts of The View offered their opinions over the news that James Comer is seeking to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress over failing to show up when they were subpoenaed in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked in the White House, said "Congressional oversight is something that shouldn't be optional to people," but at the same time, she felt it was unnecessary to target Hillary.

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin said targeting Hillary Clinton feels like a witch hunt.
Source: @theview/x

Alyssa Farah Griffin said targeting Hillary Clinton feels like a witch hunt.

"Bill Clinton is all over these files — not as many times as the president of the United States is," she noted, shading Donald Trump. "If he can shed any light on associations... That's not necessarily saying he engaged in wrongdoing, but 'here's some people I saw and here's what I knew he was up to.' That's something he should do."

Alyssa Farah Griffin Thinks Hillary Clinton's Subpoena Is a Witch Hunt

Photo of Griffin pointed out that Hillary Clinton's 'name does not appear once in the Epstein files.'
Source: @theview/x

Griffin pointed out that Hillary Clinton's 'name does not appear once in the Epstein files.'

"Where I take issue is this: Hillary Clinton. Her name does not appear once in the Epstein files," Griffin explained. "She has no known association beyond, I would guess, that Ghislaine Maxwell was at Chelsea’s wedding, but to bring the wife into it like this feels weird. That part feels a little witch hunty in that regard."

Joy Behar Thinks Donald Trump Should Testify

Alyssa Farah Griffin

Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar said Donald Trump should testify before Bill Clinton does.

At the beginning the conversation, Joy Behar noted the former president "hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing, and he’s denied having any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes."

"Both the Clintons keep saying they have no information that’s relevant to the investigation, but should they just testify to clear up any suspicions and get the last word in on this?" she asked. "You know, Bill should just say to Trump, ‘I’m more than happy to testify. You first!'"

The Clintons Could Be Held in 'Criminal Contempt of Congress'

Photo of James Comer is seeking to hold both 'Clintons in criminal contempt of Congress.'
Source: mega

James Comer is seeking to hold both 'Clintons in criminal contempt of Congress.'

As OK! reported, Bill didn't show up for his subpoena on Tuesday, January 13, with his wife failing to show the next day.

"We’re going to hold both Clintons in criminal contempt of Congress," Comer declared. "The Oversight Committee will vote on both contempt measures next Wednesday and then go bring them to the House floor."

The Clintons Called the Subpoenas 'Invalid and Legally Unenforceable'

Photo of Bill Clinton has denied any involvement in the late s-- trafficker's crimes.
Source: mega

Bill Clinton has denied any involvement in the late s-- trafficker's crimes.

The spouses previously released a letter to note they wouldn't be testifying, branding the subpoenas "invalid and legally unenforceable."

"Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences," the couple penned in their message. "For us, now is that time."

They also pointed out that they already gave statements the same way other subpoenaed individuals did and were approved for.

