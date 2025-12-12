The View's Ana Navarro Bluntly Admits She Had 'Great S-- When I Was Fatter' as Co-Hosts Discuss Jelly Roll's NSFW Confession

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro Shares NSFW Confession on 'The View'

Source: @theview/x On 'The View,' Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted she 'had great s-- when I was fatter.'

"I had great s-- when I was fatter," she bluntly shared. "But I will tell you, I think it’s a great motivator not just for men. I think it’s also for women because when you look better and you feel better, you are more confident about yourself. I think the best thing for good s-- is to have self-confidence."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x Navarro insisted that confidence is the key to 'good s--.'

Sunny Hostin noted how Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, said she "didn't care" about his appearance, which Hostin said proved "he did this not necessarily for her, he did it for himself, and that really says a lot, I think."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

JELLY ROLL SAYS 200 LB. WEIGHT LOSS TRANSFORMED SEX LIFE: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in after the singer opened up about how being overweight was a problem in the bedroom. pic.twitter.com/NtZZiwldaJ — The View (@TheView) December 12, 2025 Source: @theview/x 'The View' star agreed Jelly Roll looks great after his impressive weight loss.

"[His wife] said something like 'his smile is the same, his heart is the same.' She had such a beautiful quote," gushed Sara Haines. "He's a good looking man," Hostin added.

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Jokes About Her Lack of Intimacy

Source: @theview/x Pregnant Alyssa Farah Griffin joked she hasn't been intimate lately because of her growing belly.

Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed the "I Need a Favor" singer "looks great." "She clearly loved him before and after, which I love for them. But also, he's got a family, this is going to keep them going longer," she noted. "S-- is a very good endorphin-builder but also a very good calorie-burner, so he's going to keep in good shape." "I wouldn't know, I'm not having s-- at the moment — I can't see my feet!" laughed Griffin, who announced her first pregnancy in October.

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll Spilled on Intimacy Problems Before His Dramatic Weight Loss

Source: mega;@xomgitsbunnie/instagram Jelly Roll revealed that prior to losing nearly 300 pounds, having s-- was like 'playing Twister.'