The View's Ana Navarro Bluntly Admits She Had 'Great S-- When I Was Fatter' as Co-Hosts Discuss Jelly Roll's NSFW Confession
Dec. 12 2025, Updated 5:00 p.m. ET
Ana Navarro made a NSFW confession on the Friday, December 12, episode of The View.
As the co-hosts discussed how Jelly Roll recently admitted he "couldn't get aroused" for intimacy prior to his dramatic weight loss, Navarro said she couldn't relate to his predicament.
Ana Navarro Shares NSFW Confession on 'The View'
"I had great s-- when I was fatter," she bluntly shared. "But I will tell you, I think it’s a great motivator not just for men. I think it’s also for women because when you look better and you feel better, you are more confident about yourself. I think the best thing for good s-- is to have self-confidence."
Sunny Hostin noted how Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, said she "didn't care" about his appearance, which Hostin said proved "he did this not necessarily for her, he did it for himself, and that really says a lot, I think."
- Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Defends Country Singer After Video Shows Him Picking His Nose: 'He's Always Had a Little Tic'
- Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s Relationship Timeline: How They Met, Their Current Family Life and More
- The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Was So Embarrassed' After She Insulted Bill de Blasio's Appearance in Front of His Girlfriend
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"[His wife] said something like 'his smile is the same, his heart is the same.' She had such a beautiful quote," gushed Sara Haines.
"He's a good looking man," Hostin added.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Jokes About Her Lack of Intimacy
Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed the "I Need a Favor" singer "looks great."
"She clearly loved him before and after, which I love for them. But also, he's got a family, this is going to keep them going longer," she noted. "S-- is a very good endorphin-builder but also a very good calorie-burner, so he's going to keep in good shape."
"I wouldn't know, I'm not having s-- at the moment — I can't see my feet!" laughed Griffin, who announced her first pregnancy in October.
Jelly Roll Spilled on Intimacy Problems Before His Dramatic Weight Loss
Jelly Roll spoke about his own bedroom behavior on the Wednesday, December 10, edition of "The Joe Rogan Experience," sharing his "s-- life was horrible" before he shed the extra pounds.
"Dude, I married a f------ big t----ed blonde beautiful woman, dog. You know what I mean? Like, I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you’re crying. You know? And I couldn’t... I couldn’t even get aroused," he confessed. "I was so big."
"It was like having to play Twister to have s--. Left foot here, right foot on the X. Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something," the country star joked.