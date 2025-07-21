The View's Ana Navarro Has Been Watching the Video of Andy Byron's Alleged Affair as 'If It Was P---': 'I Can Not Stop'
Andy Byron and alleged mistress Kristin Cabot's viral moment at the July 16 Coldplay concert was the first thing the women of The View discussed on the Monday, July 21, episode of the series.
In particular, co-host Ana Navarro admitted she's captivated by the scandal, in which the Astronomer colleagues ducked down and covered their faces after they were caught canoodling despite being married to other people.
Ana Navarro Admits She's Captivated by Andy Byron's Cheating Scandal
"It's been seen 77 million times," Sunny Hostin noted of the video clip, to which Navarro quipped, "And I'm 7 million of those [views]. I can not stop."
"This really has captured me," Navarro added at another point during the gossip. "It takes so much for me to be consumed by news, this has captured my imagination so much."
"I have been watching it like if it was p---. Over and over," she joked, mimicking herself hitting the replay button on a phone.
"It's also the power of social media. I have read articles from like, Indian newspapers about this," Navarro continued.
"The original sin was funny and then the memes are funny. I feel guilty laughing because I know there are people who have been terribly hurt by this, but oh my God," she noted.
The TV stars also shaded Cabot and Byron for dating in the first place.
"The bigger thing people aren't taking about is how a CEO of a company should never be dating the head of HR," Sara Haines stated, prompting applause from the live audience. "Beyond the affair, these are the people who are supposed to implementing company [rules]. There's a power dynamic."
"Sometimes you can't help who you want to get on with!" Whoopi Goldberg jokingly declared in their defense.
Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in to say, "The definition of her job is to be like, 'by the way don't do workplace romance.' And he should be the main person knowing better than to date a subordinate."
Andy Byron Resigns After Infidelity Scandal
As OK! reported, Byron resigned from his position just a few days after the video went viral on social media.
"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO," the statement's July 19 announcement read.
"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met," the statement continued. "Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production Al. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not."