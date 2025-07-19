Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Resigns as Affair With Kristin Cabot Unfolds After Viral Coldplay Video

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO,” reads the statement from the company’s press release.

Tech millionaire Andy Byron has officially stepped down as the CEO of Astronomer after his affair with colleague Kristin Cabot shocked the world on Wednesday, July 16.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the statement noted.

“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production Al. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not,” the statement continued.

As Byron’s affair scandal unfolds, Astronomer execs added that they are “continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and Al problems.”

