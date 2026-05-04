'The View' Co-Hosts Drag 'Shady' Tucker Carlson for Suddenly Turning on Donald Trump: 'He Sold His Soul'

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'There Is Video Everywhere!'

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg laughed at Tucker Carlson for trying to deny something he said on-camera.

"This is the problem! I mean, this is what happens. There is video everywhere, of everything! Anything you’ve said ever is on video!" Goldberg exclaimed. Sara Haines thought it was funny that Carlson denied the claim so matter-of-factly: "He’s like ‘I didn’t say that.’ Yes you did, boo."

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'He Sold His Soul'

Source: @theview/x The political commentator recently turned on Donald Trump after years of support.

Sunny Hostin found the timing of Carlson's change of heart ridiculous given the president's long list of controversies. "It wasn’t the racism, and the misogyny, and the xenophobia, and the anti-LGBTQ+. It wasn’t any of that," she noted. "Why would it be any of those things? That's not him!" Goldberg replied. "Tucker Carlson got paid $20 million a year to basically lie to the American people... And he sold his soul for those $20 million, that’s very clear to me," the former prosecutor spilled, referring to his rumored payday for hosting Tucker Carlson Tonight.

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TUCKER CARLSON DISCUSSES REGRETS & TRUMP SPLIT: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on Carlson's very public split with Pres. Trump and MAGA after he spoke out in an interview with 'The New York Times.' pic.twitter.com/1oHTbAJ3vp — The View (@TheView) May 4, 2026 Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro joked about Tucker Carlson's multiple 'shady personas.'

Ana Navarro felt listening to Carlson's opinions would be a waste of time since he's always changing his mind. "I just find keeping up with Tucker Carlson’s conversions very exhausting because he is a very different person than the person who was on CNN’s Crossfire and a very different person from the guy he was on Fox News, and a very different person now from the guy who he was five minutes ago," she pointed out. "I just don’t have the 90 minutes to see which Tucker Carlson is gonna show up. It's like that song, 'Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?'" she quipped, referring to one of Eminem's hit tunes. "Which of his shady personas is gonna show up?"

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Source: mega Tucker Carlson apologized for 'misleading people' by endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024.

As OK! reported, Carlson admitted on the April 20 episode of his self-titled show that he regrets endorsing Trump in the 2024 election. "I'll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected,” he expressed to his brother. “And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people. You and I and everyone else who supported him — you wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him — I mean, we’re implicated in this for sure."

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'I Don't Believe Him'

Source: @tuckercarlson/x 'The View' hosts don't believe Tucker Carlson truly changed his views on the president.