OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > The View
OK LogoNEWS

'The View' Co-Hosts Get Into Heated Debate Over Larry David Attacking Elmo on TV: 'It's Not a Person!'

the view heated argument elmo larry david pp
Source: theview/x;ABC
By:

Feb. 2 2024, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The ladies couldn't agree on Larry David's spat with Elmo during the Friday, February 2, episode of The View.

The comedian, 76, made headlines when he attacked the puppet on the Today show, though he eventually ended up apologizing when the cameras were rolling.

Article continues below advertisement
the view heated argument elmo larry david
Source: ABC

Larry David attacked Elmo on the 'Today' show.

Joy Behar kicked things off by saying "people are outraged" at the Curb Your Enthusiasm star.

"It's a puppet, folks. There's a puppeteer with his hand up Elmo's behind," Behar said, but Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in saying she was "very angry" about the ordeal.

"Oh, stop it!" Behar quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Griffin then shared why Elmo means so much to her, as she "grew up in a house where you'd eat your cereal and you'd watch GMA or the Today show before you went to school," and she didn't feel comfortable seeing David put his hands on the Sesame Street star.

Article continues below advertisement
the view heated argument elmo larry david
Source: theview/x

The ladies spoke about Larry David's incident with Elmo on 'The View.'

Article continues below advertisement

"It's not a person, Alyssa," Behar exclaimed. "It's a puppet!"

Sara Haines then chimed in, stating: "No, it's a Muppet."

Article continues below advertisement
the view heated argument elmo larry david
Source: ABC

Larry David apologized for attacking Elmo.

Article continues below advertisement

Griffin then said Elmo used the incident "as a teachable moment to say, 'Ask permission before touching,'" which didn't go over well with Behar.

"Alyssa, what planet are you on that you think that a 6-year-old is watching the Today show?" Behar asked. "They are wallpaper in homes everywhere. Even if you're not sitting, watching, when your mom says, 'Elmo's on,' [the kids] come out right when Larry David strangles him?"

MORE ON:
The View
Article continues below advertisement

"It's a puppet," Behar continued to scream

Article continues below advertisement

"Oh my God, don't scream like that. I'm going to punch you," Ana Navarro said before it cut to commercial.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, David shocked Today hosts — Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin — when he pounced onto Elmo.

He later apologized, but while chatting with Seth Meyers that same day, he flip-flopped on his stance.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
the view heated argument elmo larry david
Source: theview/x

Alyssa Farah Griffin felt bad for Elmo.

"Elmo was, he was going on about mental health and I had to listen to every word," David replied. "And I was going, 'Oh my God, oh my God, I don't think I can take another second of this!' And so I got off my chair and I approached him and I throttled him!"

"I couldn't take it!" David said of the puppet, who went viral after he asked the X users about their mental health. "And you know what? I would do it again!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.