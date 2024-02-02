'I Couldn't Take It!': Larry David Says He Would Assault Elmo Again Despite Apologizing on 'Today' Show
It looks like Larry David is taking back his apology to Elmo!
On Thursday, February 1, the comedian, 76, attacked the Sesame Street character while they were both on the Today show, but he later admitted his actions weren't justified.
While chatting with Seth Meyers that night, David attempted to avoid the topic. "I don't think I want to talk about it," he said, but the TV host kept asking him about the drama.
"The clip is going around online, Larry. You can't hid from this, Larry. Elmo, some might say, is loved by all," the 50-year-old said.
"Elmo was, he was going on about mental health and I had to listen to every word," David replied. "And I was going, 'Oh my God, oh my God, I don't think I can take another second of this!' And so I got off my chair and I approached him and I throttled him!"
"I couldn't take it!" David said of the puppet, who went viral after he asked the X users about their mental health, only to be pummeled with depressing responses. "And you know what? I would do it again!"
David shocked Today hosts — Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin — when he pounced onto Elmo.
"Oh my god!" shrieked Guthrie as Kotb and Melvin covered their mouths in disbelief.
"Larry, you've gone too far this time!" Guthrie said.
Later, during the interview, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star said something nice to Elmo. "Elmo, I just want to apologize. I'm really sorry," he said to which Elmo replied, "Thank you, Larry. Elmo accepts your apology."
Many users were shocked at the interaction, with some berating David for his actions.
One user wrote, "Larry David beat the s--- out of Elmo this morning, and honestly, I don't know how to feel about it. Little kids could be watching this," while another stated: "This is honestly pathetic. Oh how funny you squeezed the face of a muppet. What personal beef could you possibly have with ELMO!?"
"Leave Elmo alone!" a third person exclaimed, while a fourth said, "So he’s out here pushing @elmo around? Naaaaa……"
Elmo made headlines this week after he asked his followers how they were doing — but the responses were a little too much for him to handle.
One person wrote, "Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every single day and every single week for life," while another said, "Elmo, I'm depressed and broke."
In response, Elmo kept positive, writing, "Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing."