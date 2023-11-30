Britney Spears Admits 'Something's Going on' as Fans Remain Concerned About Singer's Mental Health: 'It's Beyond Comprehension'
"Something's going on" with Britney Spears — but she's not yet ready to talk about it in detail.
On Wednesday, November 29, the Princess of Pop took to Instagram with a lengthy paragraph cryptically venting about difficulties she faced writing her memoir, The Woman in Me, which was released in October and highlighted the trauma she endured throughout the majority of her adult life.
"I started writing my book two years ago and in those moments in my personal life, I kept to myself!!!" Spears' message began. "Not only was my personal life kept secret, but it felt equivalent to 20 years of hard times that I wrote about in my book!!!"
"Can you imagine a 2007 that lasted for three years that nobody even knows about??? It’s over now and I'm incredibly sad about those times!!!" she admitted, noting, "it’s weird cause although I do Instagram, I don’t follow social media, the news, and the fan chatter!! I’ve been doing that this week and it’s weird cause it feels like a lot of fans already kind of know me and they way they speak is incredibly kind."
Spears then addressed concerns fans have expressed for years — both before and after she was freed from her abusive 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.
"They always [had] a suspicion that something’s going on!!!! Well guess what Britney nerds … you were 100 percent right!!!" the "Toxic" singer confessed, adding, "I don’t have time to speak about any of it cause at this particular moment it’s beyond comprehension!!!"
In what seemed to be a way of indirectly describing her feelings, Spears' long caption was written alongside a clip from the introduction to her "favorite movie" Beauty and the Beast.
"Looks are deceiving!!! I’ve been turned down by so many and incredibly hurt by many. In a world where looks have always been important … where vanity lies … it’s the secret to steal a man’s heart!!!! The seductress poison is an allusion!! It’s always been!!! But in the wickedness of that illusion is where we play!!! May I play now??? I found my poison daddy!!" the award-winning artist concluded, appearing to play into some of the lessons taught in the 1991 hit Disney film.
The emotional post came just one day after Spears alarmed fans by uploading a strange video of herself repeatedly saying "good morning" to her 42.7 million followers while lying naked in bed.
Spears, 41, flaunted her assets for the camera and made silly faces as she teased her admirers in nothing but a black choker around her neck.