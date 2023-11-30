Britney Spears Admits 'Something's Going on' as Fans Remain Concerned About Singer's Mental Health: 'It's Beyond Comprehension'

"I started writing my book two years ago and in those moments in my personal life, I kept to myself!!!" Spears' message began. "Not only was my personal life kept secret, but it felt equivalent to 20 years of hard times that I wrote about in my book!!!"

"Can you imagine a 2007 that lasted for three years that nobody even knows about??? It’s over now and I'm incredibly sad about those times!!!" she admitted, noting, "it’s weird cause although I do Instagram, I don’t follow social media, the news, and the fan chatter!! I’ve been doing that this week and it’s weird cause it feels like a lot of fans already kind of know me and they way they speak is incredibly kind."