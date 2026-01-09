'You're Wrong!': 'The View' Explodes as Co-Hosts Bicker During Heated Debate on Venezuela — Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Things became chaotic on the Friday, January 9, episode of The View as the costars bickered over Venezuela and Donald Trump's confession that he wants to take over Greenland next. Sunny Hostin led the debate by asking why some people are "okay" with "kidnapping" Venezuela's controversial leader, Nicolás Maduro, but not with overtaking Greenland.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro Get Into Heated Debate

Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin argued on 'The View' about Venezuela.

Ana Navarro, who was supportive of capturing Maduro but criticized the way America did so, stated, "I love you, but let's look at some facts. Venezuela is a dictatorship. Greenland is not. Denmark is our ally, Greenland is our ally. Venezuela is a place where they kill, jail, and torture the opposition, where they repress human rights." "We can't make an equivalency between Greenland and Venezuela," she insisted. "We lose the point if we do that."

Article continues below advertisement

LAWMAKERS DENOUNCE TRUMP THREATS TO SEIZE GREENLAND: After GOP Sen. Thom Tillis lashed out at White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s claim about expanding America’s borders, 'The View' co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/hdTunC1HJl — The View (@TheView) January 9, 2026 Source: @theview/x The ladies talked over each other so much during the chat that it became difficult to hear what they were saying.

"No, we don't, the law is the law," retorted Hostin. "It is an unlawful thing we did in Venezuela, and it would be unlawful if we did it in Greenland." As Navarro started to defend herself, Hostin shook her head and said, "I think you're wrong," to which Navarro replied, "Okay, well, I think you're wrong."

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Gets Ignored by Her Costars

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/x Alyssa Farah Griffin was ignored by the co-hosts when she tried to give her opinion.

Navarro went on to explain her side of the situation, with the duo continuing to go back and forth in a tense conversation that became undecipherable to viewers. Amid their argument, Alyssa Farah Griffin said, "If I could get in here just real quick..." — however, the two ladies ignored her request. "Guys, there's..." Griffin tried to say to interrupt them to no avail. "Okay, guys..." "Hold on, Ana, we're on television!" Joy Behar declared. "Guys, I'm eight months pregnant, can we all just have a chance to speak?" Griffin asked with a laugh before giving her opinion.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x Hostin and Navarro disapproved of each other's views.

As the discussion became less agitated, Navarro spoke up again and stated, "I think the question of whether it was legal is a legitimate question and concern that should be debated and answered. But today, as we sit here, it's already a moot point, because it's already happened and we picked the guy out." "The law should never be a moot point," shot back Hostin, a former prosecutor. "Sunny! It's theoretical," she emphatically responded. "We already plucked the guy out, so, right now we have invested billions of dollars. What do you think we should do? Return him to Venezuela? Is that what you think we should do?"

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar Ends the Argument With a Joke

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar ended the tense discussion by cracking a joke about Donald Trump.